I've been playing happily on the Lenovo while my Xbox ROG Ally X remains waiting for me to reinstall my games

A few weeks ago, a devastating tech tragedy struck my household when my Xbox ROG Ally X gave up the ghost. It wouldn't turn on, it wouldn't charge, and I was forced into the brutal unknown of the ASUS RMA process.



I can now happily (or perhaps awkwardly) update you that the unit has returned. It’s been resuscitated and repaired, now sitting in its box waiting for me to reinstall my library. But for our relationship, this might be the end of the road.

While my Ally X was away getting the tech medical treatment, I found myself in the arms of another.. possibly better handheld. And friends, I don't want to look back.

The "other" gaming handheld

The Lenovo also has the Xbox FSE now which is great for combining my Xbox and Steam games (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

When I was left bereft of a handheld (having already passed my beloved Steam Deck down to my son), my esteemed colleague and Windows Central Executive Editor, Jez Corden, stepped in — he loaned me his Lenovo Legion Go.



On paper, I wasn't interested in the device at all. I’d previously dismissed the bigger Legion Go; it looked heavy, clunky, and I thought the detachable joysticks were a gimmick I wouldn't use. I was wrong. I am now completely besotted.

That 8.8-inch screen is a wowza moment every time I turn it on. I actually thought it was an OLED at first, but it's actually a high-resolution LCD panel that puts the tiny 7-inch screen of the Xbox ROG Ally X to shame. Turns out, size does matter.

(Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Also, if you'd told me this time last year I'd care about detachable controllers, I would have laughed. But I'm eating humble pie; they are life-changing. Dealing with some recent health issues, being able to sit back with my arms outstretched, lazily playing with the pseudo-joycons while the screen rests on its kickstand, has been ridiculously comfortable.

I can't believe I even care about a kickstand on a handheld, but having the option? Incredible.

The Lenovo Legion Go also has charging ports on both the top and bottom, plus a case (which is included!) with a cutout that lets you charge it while it's tucked away. Little things like this make a big difference when you are using something daily. It all adds up to make it feel more luxurious, more "worth it." I’ve even lovingly named it the Jenovo. My social media name is Jenbox360, but this handheld has me considering a whole rebrand.

Riddled with guilt over the expenditure

Wait a moment.... and then another moment.... and then another (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

This situation has triggered a massive wave of consumer guilt. I am the self-proclaimed "Budget Bitch" of Windows Central. I’m the one who turns up my nose at $300 headsets and overpriced accessories. I agonize over big purchases to ensure they are worth every penny of what I'm putting in (just don't talk to me about Samsung smartphones).

I spent £800 on the Ally X because it felt like a sure thing at the time, even though it was out of character for me to slam down that much money in one go on a device (I play on an Xbox Series S, for God's sake). But I wanted that Play Anywhere Xbox library access and the so-called future-proof AI tech it offered. I was comfortable and confident in my purchase, even though I joked I was upgrading from my Steam Deck and may live to regret it (Narrator: she did.)

I agonize over big purchases to ensure they are worth every penny.

Unfortunately, it let me down after only five months. Although it's been fixed, ASUS returned it without an explanation of what caused the issue or what was repaired. Did they take it apart? Did they poke it with a stick to wake it up? I honestly don't have a clue because they simply told me it's fixed. Here you go.



Given the age of the early Lenovo offering now, it would have been quite a chunk cheaper to purchase instead of diving into the ROG Ally X hype. For the games I play regularly, Stardew Valley and Diablo 4, I really don't need the fancy ASUS device. And I say "fancy" lightly, as the triggers are already squeaking after five months of use. The composite parts just don't feel as premium as the Legion Go.

Is there hope for me and the prodigal ROG?

Here lies one abandoned Xbox ROG Ally X, wondering if I'll ever open the case again. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

The Ally X (I call him ROGer) and I have some making up to do. If I can bring myself to go through the install process again. The whole experience has left a bitter taste in my mouth; the Ally X gave up on me, went away for repair, my head was turned, and now I can't bear to look at it. I checked that it turned on, and I've put it back in its box. I'm actually considering selling it, but I also have little patience for dealing with that process.



The moral of this torrid tale really is that I jumped in too quickly on a purchase. I didn't need the latest greatest most expensive tech to play Stardew Valley and Diablo 4 on. I just needed something that worked for my lifestyle and let me access all my libraries, and the Lenovo does that much cheaper.



So I suppose there is only one thing left to say. Sorry, Jez, you're not getting your Lenovo back.

Best Buy Deal Save $155 Lenovo Legion Go (Z1E) OPEN BOX: was $749.99 now $594.99 at Best Buy To be frank, there aren't a bunch of great deals at the moment on the OG Lenovo Legion Go, with many sites choosing to push the upgraded models, so if you are looking for a brand new model I'd wait until the Spring sales. However, open-box deals are a decent alternative if you're considering this model. It's more powerful than a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch 2 and gives you full Windows versatility to play games across Steam, PC Game Pass, and other launchers.

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