Intel announces BIG change to mini PCs — say goodbye to its NUC computers

What you need to know

Intel will no longer be taking part in the NUC business.

It plans to pivot its strategy to support ecosystem partners.

The move will not affect the company's Intel Client Computing Group or Network and Edge Computing business.

Earlier today, Intel announced that it won't be moving forward with its Next Unit of Compute (NUC) business. The announcement was reportedly made via an email directed to the company's NUC partners.

Our sister site, Tom's Hardware, has since reached out to Intel, and the company shared the following statement:

We have decided to stop direct investment in the Next Unit of Compute (NUC) Business and pivot our strategy to enable our ecosystem partners to continue NUC innovation and growth. This decision will not impact the remainder of Intel’s Client Computing Group (CCG) or Network and Edge Computing (NEX) businesses. Furthermore, we are working with our partners and customers to ensure a smooth transition and fulfillment of all our current commitments – including ongoing support for NUC products currently in market. Intel

Per the statement shared, it's apparent that Intel plans to shift its focus to other areas. And while it will no longer play an active role in the NUC business, the company has highlighted that it will play an active role in ensuring that the venture continues to thrive. Notably, the company added that the move won't negatively impact its Intel Client Computing Group or Network and Edge Computing business.

That said, the company is pushing for its partners in the NUC business to hold the fort and continue providing compact desktops to users, as it steps back. It's worth noting that active NUC PCs will continue receiving support in a bid to ensure a "smooth transition and fulfillment" of Intel's commitments.

NUC is a compact and small device that provides users with a fully-fledged experience, just like any other PC would. It ships with all the components you'd expect, such as a processor, memory, SSD, and support for graphics.

NUC PCs are often used as portable desktops because of their size, making it easy for users to move around with them. They can also be used to build mini PCs. When thinking about the best mini PCs and NUCs, Intel normally comes to mind.

Intel's NUCs have competed with other entries from key players in the industry. And while Intel has hit incredible heights with the entries, they haven't quite been able to support a wide range of desktops and laptops barebones.

That said, it will be interesting to see the market shift as the company pulls back from the venture and how "ecosystem partners" pick up the slack moving forward, given the current state of the PC market at the moment.