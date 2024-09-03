How to watch Qualcomm expand its Snapdragon X Series at IFA 2024

Qualcomm's President and CEO will share a presentation about the expansion of the Snapdragon X Series of processors at IFA 2024.

What you need to know

Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon will speak during IFA 2024.

During the press conference, Amon will share how Qualcomm is "expanding the industry-leading Snapdragon X Series."

The event runs from 7 AM to 8 AM ET on September 4, 2024, and it will be streamed live.

Qualcomm will expand its Snapdragon X Series of processors during IFA 2024. Qualcomm hasn't shared much about its upcoming presentation, apart from mentioning that the company will be "bringing powerful performance, efficiency, and AI capabilities to more users with Copilot+ PCs." The press conference will start on September 4, 2024 at 7 AM ET and go for one hour. During the event, Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon will speak.

The live stream will be available on YouTube through Qualcomm's official channel. We'll also cover the news from the event and all the other major announcements at IFA 2024.

🎒The best Back to School deals📝

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Series vs. Intel Core Ultra Series 2

Intel kicked off IFA 2024 with a major processor announcement, and we now have to see how Qualcomm will respond. (Image credit: Windows Central | Daniel Rubino)

While we don't know what to expect from Qualcomm's presentation exactly, it's probably safe to assume that "expanding the industry-leading Snapdragon X Series" includes additional processors. The question is will whatever Qualcomm announces compete with the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors announced today or go in another direction?

After years of anticipation, Qualcomm finally launched its Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus earlier this year. Much of the focus around those chips was about AI, but for most users, that wasn't the main takeaway. Instead, the performance and battery life of the Snapdragon X Elite and its less-powerful sibling helped PCs powered by the chips earn high marks.

"So, does the Snapdragon X Elite live up to the hype? In short, it absolutely does," said our Senior Editor Zac Bowden in his ASUS VivoBook S 15 review. "This chip is a beast, outputting incredible performance that you can feel in almost every task. Whether browsing the web with lots of tabs, multitasking through lots of open apps, rendering video and audio, hosting a podcast, or even some gaming, The Snapdragon X Elite can do it all."

Other devices, such as the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (Gen 9) and HP EliteBook Ultra G1q helped make a good impression for Qualcomm's new processors as well.

With battery life and efficiency turning heads, it appeared that Qualcomm had surged ahead of Intel in some key areas. But now Intel claims its new Core Ultra Series 2 processors deliver battery life than comparable Qualcomm chips, even when tests are performed in devices made by the same OEMs and in the same chassis.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Intel's new processors also have up to 48 Tera Operations per Second (TOPS) and will become Copilot+ PCs later this year. If AI has an effect on consumer buying habits, those could be key factors in choosing a PC.

So now we play the waiting game. Will Qualcomm's expansion of its Snapdragon X lineup compete with Intel's new chips in terms of power and efficiency, or will Qualcomm go after a different segment? We'll find out soon and be able to watch the news streamed live at IFA 2024.