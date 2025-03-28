It’s been a long wait, but after years of user complaints about Windows Search's shortcomings, the OS is finally introducing a brand-new, AI-driven, NPU-powered system search engine based on semantics rather than keywords.

One of the ‘big three’ Windows AI features (including Recall and Click to Do), Semantic Search is a comprehensive system overhaul of how to find documents, images, file names, or even system settings.

Hands-on with Windows Recall on Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs! - YouTube Watch On

However, there is one caveat: The new Semantic Search feature, now rolling out with Windows Update KB5053656 (Preview Release channel, OS Build 26100.3624), is only available to current Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series laptops like the Surface Pro 11 and the Lenovo Legion Slim 7x.

Don’t worry; Microsoft says “support for AMD and Intel" is "coming soon" to join the best Copilot+ PCs out there.

Microsoft announced this update to the Windows Insider Release Preview channel just a few days ago, and it is likely a significant talking point at Microsoft’s forthcoming AI event.

Windows 11 'AI edition:' A work in progress

While looking similar to the old Windows Search the new AI-driven one, which relies on an NPU, is much faster and smarter. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

Microsoft introduced improved Windows Search last October, allowing users to leverage descriptive queries to locate settings and content. The update leverages the NPUs inside Copilot+ PCs, which are designed to have at least 40 TOPS for AI workloads and are available across File Explorer, Settings, and the universal Windows Search pane.

With AI-driven Semantic Search, you can describe the document or image you’re searching for, and Windows will locate it for you—no need to remember exact file names anymore.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Essentially, the system search in Windows 11 is now “smart,” a feature that has been long-awaited due to Apple’s popular Spotlight tool in macOS. While not AI-driven, Spotlight does allow Mac users to utilize natural language support and contextual understanding, making it superior to regular Windows Search. However, it likely trails the new NPU-powered Semantic Search, as NPUs are faster and more efficient.

Microsoft explains how the system works:

"To improve your search results, Copilot+ PCs perform semantic indexing along with traditional indexing. Supported file formats include .txt, .pdf, .docx, .doc, .rtf, .pptx, .ppt, .xls, .xlsx for documents and .jpg/.jpeg, .png, .gif, .bmp, .ico for images. Semantic indexing makes your searches more powerful since items that are close and related to your search terms would also be included in your search results. For instance, if you searched for pasta you might also get results for lasagna, including images that contain pasta or lasagna.

All data gathered from semantic indexing is stored locally on your PC. None of it is ever sent to Microsoft or used to train AI models. Semantic indexing is enabled by default on Copilot+ PCs. If you want to disable indexing and searching for specific locations or file types, you can do so by selecting the appropriate options under Settings > Privacy & Security > Searching Windows > Advanced indexing options."

Copilot+ PCs hit the market last June, but the launch lacked standout features tied to the branding. Senior Editor Zac Bowden labeled the rollout a "total disaster," with the absence of must-have exclusives being a key factor.

That narrative could shift as Microsoft enhances Windows Search and File Explorer with AI, potentially addressing long-standing frustrations.

Indeed, as noted above, Microsoft is set to take the stage next Friday, April 4th, at 9:30 AM ET (live streamed). The company will discuss consumer AI and Copilot, likely hinting at more extensive plans for its OS and connected systems. I'll be at the event to cover any breaking news.

Microsoft may also announce its new, slightly smaller Surface Pro and Surface Laptop editions, which are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors. We exclusively reported that these PCs were coming back in January. These editions align nicely with the latest Windows 11 KB5053656 update now rolling out to Windows Insiders (Release Preview).

A general rollout of this OS update for non-Windows Insiders is expected in the coming weeks.