AYANEO Pocket S2 is one of the upcoming handhelds that will be powered by Snapdragon G3 Gen 3.

At GDC (Game Developers Conference) Qualcomm announced its three new Snapdragon G Series chips that are specifically designed largely for Android gaming handhelds — Snapdragon G1 Gen 2, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2, and Snapdragon G3 Gen 3.

On top of that, Qualcomm gave a glimpse at upcoming handhelds from partner OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) like AYANEO, ONEXSUGAR, and Retroid Pocket that are powered by these new chips.

Let's take a look at the specs for these three new Snapdragon G Series chips, before looking a bit at the recently revealed handhelds that they'll be in.

One of these handhelds, in particular, has a pretty crazy, customizable design with pivoting controllers and a detachable screen that is nothing like I've ever seen before. It makes me think of a Transformer in some ways.

New Snapdragon G Series specs

There are three new chips in the Snadpragon G Series line. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

Let's start things off by looking at the new Snapdragon G Series specs.

Snapdragon G3 Gen 3: CPU: Qualcomm Kryo, 8 cores - 1 prime, 5 performance, 2 efficiency (30% performance increase) GPU: Qualcomm Adreno A32 (28% performance increase) Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 | Optional: Qualcomm X61 5G Modem-RF System (Sub 6 Ghz support, up to 2.5 Gbps download, up to 900 Mbps upload) Display : FHD+ 120Hz Gaming features: Hardware Accelerated Ray Tracing, Unreal Engine 5 Lumen Global Illumination + Reflections support, Snapdragon Game Super Resolution, Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0

Snapdragon G2 Gen 2: CPU: Qualcomm Kryo, 8 cores - 1 prime, 4 performance 3 efficiency (2.3x performance increase) GPU: Qualcomm Adreno A22 (3.8x performance increase) Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 | Optional: Qualcomm X61 5G Modem-RF System(Sub 6 Ghz support, up to 2.5 Gbps download, up to 900 Mbps upload) Display: FHD+ 120Hz Gaming features: Snapdragon Game Super Resolution, Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0

Snapdragon G1 Gen 2: CPU: Qualcomm Kryo, 8 cores - 2 performance, six efficiency (80% performance increase) GPU: Qualcomm Adreno A12 (25% performance increase) Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 | Optional: Qualcomm X61 5G Modem-RF System (Sub 6 Ghz support, up to 2.5 Gbps download, up to 900 Mbps upload) Display: FHD+ 120Hz



What can we expect from new Snapdragon G Series?

Each chip uses an 8 core Qualcomm Kyro CPU, but how the cores are used differs. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

Two years ago, in 2023, I reported on the original Snapdragon G Series line. As you'd hope with any new product, these latest chips greatly improve upon the previous ones.

In a press release, Qualcomm explains that the flagship Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 is the first chip in the series to support Unreal Engine 5's Lumen Global Illumination and Reflections system, which shows one way that it will offer nicer graphics than the others.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company also states that the flagship "Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 features 30% faster CPU performance and 28% faster advanced graphics capabilities, as well as greater power optimizations and energy efficiencies" for an even better gaming experience.

Snapdragon G Series-powered handhelds are great for Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce NOW

Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 is the flagship chip from this line. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

While I'm excited about the upcoming Xbox gaming handhelds and tend to focus a lot on Windows PC gaming handhelds like ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and MSI Claw 8 AI+, Android handhelds are also a fantastic way to enjoy games.

This is especially true in my case when I take advantage of Xbox Cloud Gaming or my NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscription. I can allow the games to be run on distant, powerful servers, so the device I use doesn't have to be as beastly as a gaming laptop or PC gaming handheld.

That also tends to make Android gaming handhelds a whole lot less expensive than PC gaming handhelds or consoles.

When Qualcomm announced its new Snapdragon G Series chips, various manufacturers had the green light to reveal the handhelds they've been creating with this silicon.

So, what Android handhelds are going to take advantage of these new Snapdragon G Series chips? Let's take a look at three that I find interesting for very different reasons.

ONEXSUGAR dual-screen handheld with hinged controllers

The ONEXSUGAR handheld offers dual-screens and controllers that can be pivoted to different locations. (Image credit: ONEXPLAYER)

Of the handhelds that will be powered by new Snapdragon G Series, this dual-screen one is arguably the most interesting and complex.

Plus, it reminds me of the Transformer toys I played with in the 90s.

ONEXSUGAR | Dual-Screen Gaming Revolution 🎮 - YouTube Watch On

The ONEXSUGAR is a dual-screen handheld with hinges that allow the controllers and at least one screen to pivot to different locations.

The ONEXSUGAR is a dual-screen handheld with hinges that allow the controllers to pivot to different locations. That smaller screen is also detachable.

Rather than showing two different handhelds, the image above shows two of the same handheld models, just in different positions.

It's a wild design that, if built sturdy, could afford some convenient multitasking. Although, I'm also concerned about how breakable the moving parts might be.

This handheld is powered by the most powerful Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, so it's possible it could offer some really nice gaming sessions.

Pricing and configurations have not been announced at the time of writing. It will be available for preorder in May 2025.

ONEXSUGAR: Coming Soon



This handheld is powered by the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3. It's unique in that it features a detachable second screen and foldable controller halves. It will be available for preorder in May 2025.



See at: ONEXPLAYER.com

AYANEO Pocket S2 with better battery and higher resolution

The AYANEO Pocket S2 is a sleek-looking Android handheld powered by Snapdragon G3 Gen 3. (Image credit: AYANEO)

Knowing how prolific AYANEO's launch schedule usually is, I wasn't surprised to see Qualcomm mention the new flagship AYANEO Pocket S2 as a device that holds a Snapdragon G3 Gen 3.



In a clip from AYANEO, the company states that this device offers a larger 6.3-inch 2K ultra-clear display and longer battery life compared to the original Pocket S.

So, if you're already a fan of the sleek, phone-like Pocket S design, then this should be an even better version.

The AYANEO Pocket S2 will be available in March 2025, but pricing is not yet known.

AYANEO Pocket S2: Coming Soon This sleek handheld is powered by Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 and features a 6.3-inch 2K display. It also has a longer battery than the previous device. It will be available in March 2025. Learn more: AYANEO.com

The AYANEO Gaming Pad has an 8.3-inch display. (Image credit: AYANEO)

Additionally, AYANEO is also releasing the AYANEO Gaming Pad, which is also powered by Snapdragon G3 Gen 3.

This handheld reminds of of the PlayStation portal due to it having a large display in the center and two controller halves on the side.

The display is an 8.3-inch LCD and supports up to 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

It also has an "Esports-grade Turbo Fan Cooling system" and a "high-capacity battery for long gaming." More details are likely to come out in the near future.



It's unclear how much the AYANEO Gaming Pad will sell for but it will be available in May 2025.

AYANEO Gaming Pad: Coming Soon This handheld features two controller halves with a 8.3-inch 2K LCD display in the center. It's powered by Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 and will be available May 2025.



Learn more: AYANEO.com

Retriod Pocket Classic in a 90s rainbow of colors

Retroid Pocket Classic has been around for a while, but frequently sells out when stock is available. (Image credit: Retroid)

Last, but not least, there's the Retroid Pocket Classic with its throwback GameBoy design powered by the Snapdragon G1 Gen 2.

It also has 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 5,000maAh battery, and a 1080x1240 AMOLED display.

The GoRetroid website shows that pricing starts at $119.00 but goes up to $129.00 if you choose a configuration with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

This sweet device comes in a number of nostalgic colors, including Atomic Purple, Kiwi, Teal, PKM Yellow (with a royal blue back), and others.

I feel like I'm back in the '90s at the start of the Pokémon craze just looking at these.

Each device offers four back buttons for better compatibility with modern games. Additionally, the Classic 6 design, with its Super Famicom homage, is the only one that offers six buttons instead of the usual four.

You can preorder these in March 2025.

Retroid Pocket Classic: Starting at $119.00 at GoRetroid These GameBoy-inspired handhelds come in seven different colors but feature an AMOLED screen and four back buttons. They're also powered by Snapdragon G1 Gen 2. Preorders become available March 2025. See at: GoRetroid.com

A new generation of Snapdragon-powered handhelds

There are several handhelds already powered by Snapdragon G Series, with many more to come. (Image credit: Qualcomm)

It's pretty obvious to me that gaming is constantly evolving toward mobility. Over the last few years, this has become very apparent, with more companies pushing into console handhelds, PC handhelds, or Android handhelds.

While players may prefer one platform over another, there's no denying that mobile is the most used gaming platform of them all. As much as I love them, PC and console don't even come close.

Thanks to online services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and others, it's easier than ever to enjoy your favorite titles on an Android device.

As technology improves, I'm sure there will be more and more similarities between portable Android devices, consoles, and PC handhelds.

So, even if you're not a huge fan of Android gaming, it's always good to see gaming technology advancing.