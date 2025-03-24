Google Drive is finally available for all Qualcomm Snapdragon Arm64 Windows 11 PCs

Qualcomm-based Snapdragon X PCs have a new compatible app in two: Google Drive for Desktop. Initially announced as a beta in November 2024, Google has now given the Arm64-based app the green light for public distribution.

As noted on its blog, Google says the popular cloud-based storage service (akin to Microsoft’s OneDrive) is now ready to download for ‘Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.’

While general availability starts today, users may face a ‘gradual rollout’ of up to 15 days

Anyone previously enrolled in the Google Drive (Arm64) beta will be automatically upgraded to the public-release version, so there is no need to uninstall and redo the setup.

Those with Qualcomm-based laptops can navigate to Google's Drive page to download the app.

Google Drive was the missing app for many

Although Qualcomm and its partners have done a remarkable job of getting nearly all of the most popular apps compatible with Arm64 on Snapdragon X PCs, Google’s Drive app would not work in emulation. The app is critical for those who rely on Google Workspace in a corporate environment where access to cloud service is often mandatory.

While being in beta since last year was a great sign, only users who went out and looked for the beta could leverage it, as Google didn’t make it widely available or obvious to download (unless you searched Google and read my articles on it).

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google Drive allows users to store files, documents, photos, videos, and more online, which can be accessed from any device with an internet connection. Some of its key features include:

Free and Paid Storage: Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos offer 15 GB of free storage, with more space available through Google One plans.

Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos offer 15 GB of free storage, with more space available through Google One plans. Collaboration: Integrated with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides for real-time file creation and editing.

Integrated with Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides for real-time file creation and editing. File Sharing: Share files and folders easily via links or permissions.

Share files and folders easily via links or permissions. Automatic Backup: Backs up files and folders from devices for safekeeping.

With today’s announcement, many who want to switch to a Qualcomm-based Windows laptop will lose one more point. In our testing, Qualcomm-based laptops often outperform Intel in power and efficiency (not to mention price).

Other major apps recently added to Arm64 include Telegram, Vivaldi browser, Davinci Resolve, Adobe Illustrator, and Slack. For even more, see our list of the best Windows on Arm apps.

Indeed, Qualcomm has a dedicated page set up to track all the major apps that are now Arm64-compatible, noting how “Based on research from Microsoft, 90% of the total app minutes people spend today have native versions.” While there are likely a few outliers, most people should be fine with a Snapdragon X PC in 2025.

Recently, Qualcomm announced its new graphics driver beta program for Snapdragon X Elite laptops (see our how-to for more information). Users can download the most recent driver that supports more video games, fixes issues with current games, and offers general improvements. That drive will eventually ship through Windows Update for all, but it's worth signing up for and installing for those who want immediate fixes and more compatibility.