Slack finally gets its act together with native Windows on Arm app — beta available now

Slack is finally bringing native Arm64 support to its Windows app.

Now available in beta, the app runs with better performance and efficiency on Windows on Arm devices like the Surface Pro X and Lenovo ThinkPad X13s.

Slack is just one of many app developers who are introducing native Arm support in their apps on Windows in light of upcoming Snapdragon X laptops.

It's something I've personally been asking Slack to add since the first Windows on Arm devices began shipping in 2017, and today my request is finally being addressed. Slack is releasing an Arm64 native version of its Windows client, which means the app will now be faster and be more energy efficient on Windows on Arm devices.

Up until now, the Slack Windows app has run under emulation on Windows on Arm, which meant the app didn't feel very good to use on devices like the Surface Pro X or Lenovo ThinkPad X13s. Now, with a native Windows on Arm app, Slack no longer has these issues. It runs just like a normal Windows app, with fast loading times, smooth scrolling, and runs with less power draw, which should increase battery life slightly.

Slack is just one of many Windows app developers who are finally getting their act together around Windows on Arm in light of the upcoming Qualcomm-powered Snapdragon X laptops launching this month. Windows on Arm is no longer an afterthought for hardware and software makers, meaning more and more of the apps you use should see native Arm compiles soon.

Just recently, Google released an Arm64 native version of Chrome for Windows on Arm, and Adobe and WhatsApp have announced that Arm64 versions of their apps are on the way too.

You can download Slack for Windows on Arm in beta today.

