Vivaldi is officially optimized for Windows on Arm PCs and supports tab renaming

What you need to know

Vivaldi just got a major update, bumping it to version 6.9 with many new features, including tab renaming, drag-and-drop file handling, and more.

The privacy-focused browser is officially optimized for Windows on Arm and will now spot better performance and efficiency.

Vivaldi Mail also received many fixes and improvements to enhance its user experience, stability, and performance.

Over the past few years, browsers have evolved from being an avenue to access the internet. Users are now more concerned about privacy, security, and more. These are among the key features Vivaldi is known for, and as it happens, the browser is getting a major update, bumping it to version 6.9.

The new update ships with many new features and capabilities, including tab renaming, drag-and-drop file handling, and a clearer view of synced tabs. Additionally, the update ships with fixes that enhance and improve Vivaldi Mail's user experience.

At one point, we've all found ourselves using multiple tabs simultaneously while browsing the internet. The ability to rename tabs will make it easier for users to make sense of all the tabs opened in Vivaldi, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness. The capability isn't a new phenomenon; for instance, the Tab Modifier in the Chrome Web Store ships with the feature.

Next up, Vivaldi will allow users to drag and drop their downloads directly from the Downloads Panel to their desired location. Perhaps more interestingly, users can leverage the feature to move multiple files simultaneously, making downloaded file management easier.

The update ships with a new structured overview of all your open tabs directly in the Windows Panel. This is especially handy for users who use the browser across multiple devices. You can view which tabs are open across your devices directly from the Windows Panel. What's more, it's easier to narrow down open tabs to a specific device. According to Vivaldi:

"The new structure separates the devices, Workspaces and Tab Stacks. This makes it easier than ever to pick up where you left off when you’re moving from your desktop to your laptop."

Vivaldi Mail is also getting several fixes and improvements to enhance stability and performance.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Vivaldi is Windows on Arm optimized

Vivaldi is now optimized for Windows on Arm PCs (Image credit: Vivaldi)

As you might remember, Google Chrome and Brave are already optimized for Windows on Arm. Last year, Vivaldi shipped a preview version of the browser optimized for Windows on Arm. The Windows on Arm campaign is predominantly sponsored by the launch of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon X Elite processors, which are heavily integrated into new hardware, including Microsoft's Copilot+ PCs.

And now, Vivaldi has announced that the browser is officially optimized for Windows on Arm and is expected to deliver better performance and efficiency. According to Vivaldi:

"By bringing Vivaldi to Windows on ARM, we’re ensuring that our browser is not only available but also optimized for these cutting-edge devices. Whether you’re using a Surface Pro X, a Lenovo Yoga C630, or any other ARM-powered device, Vivaldi delivers the same rich, customizable browsing experience you’ve come to expect, now with the added benefits of ARM’s enhanced performance and battery life."

With Vivaldi being available for Windows on Arm PCs, the browser ships with new experiences designed to leverage the new architecture, including optimized performance with faster load times, smoother scrolling, and improved responsiveness.

The browser's experience and features have also been optimized to run smoothly and seamlessly on Windows on ARM. Vivaldi says it offers the perfect browsing experience for both power and casual users. "Our browser adapts to your needs, offering an intuitive, user-friendly interface while also providing deep customization options for those who want to tweak every detail," concluded Vivaldi. The browser will let users leverage the capability of next-generation Windows PCs.