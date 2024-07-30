Another Adobe app is ARM native on Snapdragon X laptops, but probably not the one you really want

What you need to know

Making good on its promise to bring more of the Creative Cloud suite natively to Windows on Arm, Illustrator is now available to download.

The beta version has just made Adobe's promised July timeframe and can be downloaded by subscribers from the Creative Cloud client.

The one many are waiting on though is Premiere Pro, and that's still MIA.

Back at the big Copilot+ PC launch earlier this year, Adobe promised full support for Windows on Arm and Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus laptops for the Creative Cloud suite. It's not a small task, and the latest update is that there's another app joining the crowd.

As reported by XDA, Adobe Illustrator beta is now available for Windows on Arm. Users of this app will surely rejoice, but let's be real, it's not the one most are waiting on.

That, of course, is video editing powerhouse, Premiere Pro. It's perhaps a little surprising Adobe hasn't chosen to prioritize this over all else, but here we are. At least if you want a native, powerful video editor on a Snapdragon laptop right now, you can load up DaVinci Resolve.

Illustrator's beta with ARM64 support can be downloaded from the Creative Cloud client on Windows, and barely squeaks inside the July timeframe Adobe initially promised for it.

Unfortunately, Premiere Pro, along with After Effects and Adobe Media Encoder, still don't have a target for release according to Adobe's FAQ.

You can, of course, install the x64 version of Adobe apps not built natively for Windows on Arm and use them, but since they're emulated, the performance is not going to be as good. And when it comes to heavy editing, performance is key.

But if you've been waiting on Illustrator to get updated for your shiny new Snapdragon laptop, go right ahead and get it loaded up. It's ready and waiting for you.