The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X may not be the best looker, but it has it where it counts.

It seems the MacBook Neo has provoked a hornet's nest as plenty of laptop companies are discounting their products to outdo Apple's new entry-level laptop.

Our latest company contender is Lenovo, which has had its budget-friendly IdeaPad Slim 3X laptop slashed down to $599.99 at Amazon, making it the same price as the MacBook Neo while featuring better-performing specifications.

MacBook Neo killer Save 8% ($49.01) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X: was $649 now $599.99 at Amazon

This budget laptop is equipped with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon X CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 15.3-inch 1080p LED display with 60Hz refresh rates to handle light gaming or long days at the office.

Why buy the IdeaPad Slim 3X?

As far as budget laptops go, the IdeaPad Slim 3X ticks all the right boxes. (Image credit: Windows Central | Edited with Gemini)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X has all the essential components an average user needs for casual browsing, media viewing, or productivity activities.

These include a Snapdragon X processor, 16GB of RAM, a combined total of 1TB storage space (512GB SSD and 512GB external), 16GB of RAM, and an NPU with 45 TOPS.

With these technological powers combined, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X can trudge through a full day's worth of work using Microsoft Office, perform Copilot+ AI tasks like hosting calls or summarizing information online, multitask with multiple apps open, and boot up its systems with fast and smooth efficiency without slowdown.

Other notable features include a 60Whr battery, a 15.3-inch touchscreen with 60Hz refresh rates and 1920x1200 resolution, an integrated fingerprint scanner for extra security, a webcam shutter for privacy, a sleek and lightweight design, and even an integrated DDR4 SDRAM GPU that can handle light gaming.

If you're like my colleague, Ben Wilson, who was thoroughly unimpressed with the MacBook Neo's compromised specs, and want a workplace laptop that offers more than just 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $599.99, Amazon's $599.99 discounted Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X will have you covered for a long time.

Our Managing Editor, Richard Devine, actually bought one of these for his son and rates it highly. It's tough enough to withstand a younger (read, heavier-handed) user, and the Snapdragon X platform is perfect for schoolwork and learning to code.

FAQ

Is capable of PC gaming? The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X isn't capable of running graphically intense AAA PC titles. However, it can run light PC games like Minecraft and Terraria just fine.

Can I upgrade its RAM and SSD? The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X's 16GB RAM is soldered to the system so it can't be removed without severe damage. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X has a second M.2 2242 SSD slot, which you can use to expand its storage space with a larger SSD.

How long is its battery life? The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X has a 60Wh battery, which can last up to 16 hours when used for lighter tasks, but when put under heavy use (such as gaming), it can last around 6 hours.

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