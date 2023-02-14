Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra now available for preorder
Samsung's newest flagship laptop features powerful internals and display tech first seen in the company's highly reviewed phones.
What you need to know
- You can now preorder the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra.
- The thin-and-light laptop runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics.
- The Galaxy Book3 Ultra starts at $1,900 and those that preorder can get twice as much storage (1 TB) for the same price as the 512 GB model.
- The laptop will become available in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Korea on February 22, 2023.
Samsung announced the Galaxy Book3 Ultra earlier this year at the company's Unpacked event. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra is the flagship PC from the latest generation of Galaxy Books. It runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 and NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics, making it one of the most powerful laptops in its class.
The screen of the laptop is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 and a refresh rate of 120HZ. That display tech was first used in Samsung's Galaxy phones, but it has now made its way to laptops. The display is also VESA ClearMR, DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 500, and SGS Eye Care Display certified.
The Galaxy Book3 Ultra starts at $1,900 for the model with an Intel Core i7, 16GB of memory, and 512 GB of storage. For a limited time, those that preorder the PC can double the storage up to 1 TB at no additional cost. Upgrading to that amount of storage would normally cost an additional $500.
|Category
|Galaxy Book3 Ultra 16"
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm
|Weight
|1.79kg (3.9lbs)
|OS
|Windows 11
|Display
|16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio)400nits, 120Hz, 120% Color volume (DCI-P3)3K (2880x1800)
|Processor
|13th Gen Intel Core i7Core i9 (Intel Evo)
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2Bluetooth v5.1
|Color
|Graphite
|Memory
|16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5)
|Storage
|512GB / 1TB SSD (PCIe) + expansion slot
|Camera
|FHD 1080p
Studio-quality dual mic
|Audio
|AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2)
Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos®
|Keyboard
|3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit
|Battery
|76Wh (Typical)
|Power
|100W USB Type-C Adapter
|Security
|Secured-core PC
Fingerprint on Power Key
|Ports
|Thunderbolt 4 (2)USB Type-A (1)HDMI 2.0microSDHeadphone/Mic
The Galaxy Book3 Ultra supports Microsoft Phone Link, which allows users to sync messages, notifications, and other content from their smartphone to their PC. Samsung Multi Control is supported by the Galaxy Book3 Ultra as well, making it possible to control certain Samsung phones and tablets with the laptop.
Samsung announced the Galaxy Book3 Pro and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 at Galaxy Unpacked as well. Those laptops have been available for preorder since February 1, 2023.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra | Preorder from $1,900 (opens in new tab)
As the new flagship laptop from the Galaxy Book3 lineup, this PC features high-end specs packed into a small form factor. It runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 paired with NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics. People that preorder have the option to double the storage of the laptop for no additional cost.
