Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra now available for preorder

What you need to know

You can now preorder the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra.

The thin-and-light laptop runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra starts at $1,900 and those that preorder can get twice as much storage (1 TB) for the same price as the 512 GB model.

The laptop will become available in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Korea on February 22, 2023.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Book3 Ultra earlier this year at the company's Unpacked event. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra is the flagship PC from the latest generation of Galaxy Books. It runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 and NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics, making it one of the most powerful laptops in its class.

The screen of the laptop is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 and a refresh rate of 120HZ. That display tech was first used in Samsung's Galaxy phones, but it has now made its way to laptops. The display is also VESA ClearMR, DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 500, and SGS Eye Care Display certified.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra starts at $1,900 for the model with an Intel Core i7, 16GB of memory, and 512 GB of storage. For a limited time, those that preorder the PC can double the storage up to 1 TB at no additional cost. Upgrading to that amount of storage would normally cost an additional $500.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Galaxy Book3 Ultra 16" Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm Weight 1.79kg (3.9lbs) OS Windows 11 Display 16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio)400nits, 120Hz, 120% Color volume (DCI-P3)3K (2880x1800) Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i7Core i9 (Intel Evo) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2Bluetooth v5.1 Color Graphite Memory 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5) Storage 512GB / 1TB SSD (PCIe) + expansion slot Camera FHD 1080p

Studio-quality dual mic Audio AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2)

Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard 3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit Battery 76Wh (Typical) Power 100W USB Type-C Adapter Security Secured-core PC

Fingerprint on Power Key Ports Thunderbolt 4 (2)USB Type-A (1)HDMI 2.0microSDHeadphone/Mic

Image 1 of 2 Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Side (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Top (Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra supports Microsoft Phone Link, which allows users to sync messages, notifications, and other content from their smartphone to their PC. Samsung Multi Control is supported by the Galaxy Book3 Ultra as well, making it possible to control certain Samsung phones and tablets with the laptop.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Book3 Pro and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 at Galaxy Unpacked as well. Those laptops have been available for preorder since February 1, 2023.