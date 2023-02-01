Galaxy Book3 Pro and Pro360 unveiled at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023

What you need to know

Samsung announced its Galaxy Book3 lineup of laptops today at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a convertible 2-in-1 that supports the S Pen, and the Galaxy Book3 Pro is the "thinnest clamshell device in its class," according to Samsung.

Preorders for the laptops are now live and the devices will be available for purchase on February 17, 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 saw several major announcements on the mobile side of things, but the tech giant didn't leave out laptops. The Galaxy Book3 laptop lineup was unveiled as well, and it includes three PCs. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is a convertible 2-in-1 with S Pen support. It will launch alongside the Galaxy Book3 Pro, which is the "thinnest clamshell device in its class," according to Samsung. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra, which we covered separately, rounds out the lineup.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro laptops have Dynamic AMOLED 2X Displays with a 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. That screen technology was first available on Galaxy phones but has now made its way to Samsung's premium laptops. Thanks to VESA ClearMR, DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 500, and SGS Eye Care Display certifications, the screens should look good while also reducing blue light.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch models, both of which have 16:10 displays.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Galaxy Book3 Pro 14" Galaxy Book3 Pro 16" Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3mm 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5mm Weight 1.17kg (2.42lbs) 1.56kg (3.4lbs) OS Windows 11 Windows 11 Display 14.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio)400nits, 120Hz, 120% Color volume (DCI-P3)3K (2880x1800) 16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio)

400nits, 120Hz, 120% Color volume (DCI-P3)

3K (2880x1800) Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5Core i7 (Intel Evo) 13th Gen Intel Core i5Core i7 (Intel Evo) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2

Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2

Bluetooth v5.1 Color Graphite

Beige Graphite

Beige Memory 8GB/ 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5) 8GB/ 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5) Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB SSD (PCIe) 256GB / 512GB / 1TB SSD (PCIe) Camera FHD 1080p

Studio-quality dual mic FHD 1080p

Studio-quality dual mic Audio AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2)Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2)Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos Keyboard Island Type with Backlit 3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit Battery 63Wh (Typical) 76Wh (Typical) Power 65W Automatic (USB Type-C Adapter) 65W Automatic (USB Type-C Adapter) Security Secured-core PC

Fingerprint on Power Key Secured-core PC

Fingerprint on Power Key Ports Thunderbolt 4 (2)USB Type-A (1)HDMI 1.4microSDHeadphone/Mic Thunderbolt 4 (2)USB Type-A (1)HDMI 1.4microSDHeadphone/Mic

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Brendan Griffiths / Future) (Image credit: Samsung) (Image credit: Samsung)

All of the new Galaxy Book3 laptops support Link to Windows / Phone Link, which allows users to sync messages and notifications between a phone and a PC. The app also supports mirror apps and several other functions that bring together smartphones and laptops.

Samsung Multi Control is supported by the laptops as well, allowing people to use their phone's screen as a trackpad and keyboard. The PCs can also extend their content to a supported Galaxy tablet through Second Screen.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Dimensions 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm Weight 1.66kg (3.7lbs)

1.71kg (5G model) OS Windows 11 Display 16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio)

400nits, 120Hz, 120% Color volume (DCI-P3)

3K (2880x1800) Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5Core i7 (Intel Evo) Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Connectivity 5G Sub6 (Optional)

Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2x2

Bluetooth v5.1 Color Graphite

Beige Memory 8GB/ 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5) Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB SSD (PCIe) Camera FHD 1080pStudio-quality dual mic Audio AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2)Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos Keyboard 3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit Stylus S Pen in-box

8.2 x 7.7 x 144.84mm, 7.9g Battery 76Wh (Typical) Power 65W Automatic (USB Type-C Adapter) Security Secured-core PC

Fingerprint on Power Key Ports Thunderbol 4 (2)USB Type-A (1)HDMI 1.4microSDHeadphone/Mic

Image 1 of 2 Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Top (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Collection (Image credit: Samsung)

Preorders for the Galaxy Book3 Pro laptops are live as of today, February 1, 2023. The new PCs will be available for purchase on February 17, 2023, though Samsung has not shared pricing at this time.