Galaxy Book3 Pro and Pro360 unveiled at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked wasn't just about phones. Samsung showed laptops some love.
What you need to know
- Samsung announced its Galaxy Book3 lineup of laptops today at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023.
- The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a convertible 2-in-1 that supports the S Pen, and the Galaxy Book3 Pro is the "thinnest clamshell device in its class," according to Samsung.
- Preorders for the laptops are now live and the devices will be available for purchase on February 17, 2023.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 saw several major announcements on the mobile side of things, but the tech giant didn't leave out laptops. The Galaxy Book3 laptop lineup was unveiled as well, and it includes three PCs. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is a convertible 2-in-1 with S Pen support. It will launch alongside the Galaxy Book3 Pro, which is the "thinnest clamshell device in its class," according to Samsung. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra, which we covered separately, rounds out the lineup.
The Galaxy Book3 Pro laptops have Dynamic AMOLED 2X Displays with a 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. That screen technology was first available on Galaxy phones but has now made its way to Samsung's premium laptops. Thanks to VESA ClearMR, DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 500, and SGS Eye Care Display certifications, the screens should look good while also reducing blue light.
The Galaxy Book3 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch models, both of which have 16:10 displays.
|Category
|Galaxy Book3 Pro 14"
|Galaxy Book3 Pro 16"
|Dimensions
|312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3mm
|355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5mm
|Weight
|1.17kg (2.42lbs)
|1.56kg (3.4lbs)
|OS
|Windows 11
|Windows 11
|Display
|14.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio)400nits, 120Hz, 120% Color volume (DCI-P3)3K (2880x1800)
|16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio)
400nits, 120Hz, 120% Color volume (DCI-P3)
3K (2880x1800)
|Processor
|13th Gen Intel Core i5Core i7 (Intel Evo)
|13th Gen Intel Core i5Core i7 (Intel Evo)
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2
Bluetooth v5.1
|Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2
Bluetooth v5.1
|Color
|Graphite
Beige
|Graphite
Beige
|Memory
|8GB/ 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5)
|8GB/ 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5)
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB SSD (PCIe)
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB SSD (PCIe)
|Camera
|FHD 1080p
Studio-quality dual mic
|FHD 1080p
Studio-quality dual mic
|Audio
|AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2)Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos
|AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2)Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos
|Keyboard
|Island Type with Backlit
|3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit
|Battery
|63Wh (Typical)
|76Wh (Typical)
|Power
|65W Automatic (USB Type-C Adapter)
|65W Automatic (USB Type-C Adapter)
|Security
|Secured-core PC
Fingerprint on Power Key
|Secured-core PC
Fingerprint on Power Key
|Ports
|Thunderbolt 4 (2)USB Type-A (1)HDMI 1.4microSDHeadphone/Mic
|Thunderbolt 4 (2)USB Type-A (1)HDMI 1.4microSDHeadphone/Mic
All of the new Galaxy Book3 laptops support Link to Windows / Phone Link, which allows users to sync messages and notifications between a phone and a PC. The app also supports mirror apps and several other functions that bring together smartphones and laptops.
Samsung Multi Control is supported by the laptops as well, allowing people to use their phone's screen as a trackpad and keyboard. The PCs can also extend their content to a supported Galaxy tablet through Second Screen.
|Category
|Galaxy Book3 Pro 360
|Dimensions
|355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm
|Weight
|1.66kg (3.7lbs)
1.71kg (5G model)
|OS
|Windows 11
|Display
|16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio)
400nits, 120Hz, 120% Color volume (DCI-P3)
3K (2880x1800)
|Processor
|13th Gen Intel Core i5Core i7 (Intel Evo)
|Graphics
|Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
|Connectivity
|5G Sub6 (Optional)
Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2x2
Bluetooth v5.1
|Color
|Graphite
Beige
|Memory
|8GB/ 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5)
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB SSD (PCIe)
|Camera
|FHD 1080pStudio-quality dual mic
|Audio
|AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2)Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos
|Keyboard
|3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit
|Stylus
|S Pen in-box
8.2 x 7.7 x 144.84mm, 7.9g
|Battery
|76Wh (Typical)
|Power
|65W Automatic (USB Type-C Adapter)
|Security
|Secured-core PC
Fingerprint on Power Key
|Ports
|Thunderbol 4 (2)USB Type-A (1)HDMI 1.4microSDHeadphone/Mic
Preorders for the Galaxy Book3 Pro laptops are live as of today, February 1, 2023. The new PCs will be available for purchase on February 17, 2023, though Samsung has not shared pricing at this time.
