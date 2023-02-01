Galaxy Book3 Pro and Pro360 unveiled at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked wasn't just about phones. Samsung showed laptops some love.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro
What you need to know

  • Samsung announced its Galaxy Book3 lineup of laptops today at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023.
  • The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a convertible 2-in-1 that supports the S Pen, and the Galaxy Book3 Pro is the "thinnest clamshell device in its class," according to Samsung.
  • Preorders for the laptops are now live and the devices will be available for purchase on February 17, 2023.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 saw several major announcements on the mobile side of things, but the tech giant didn't leave out laptops. The Galaxy Book3 laptop lineup was unveiled as well, and it includes three PCs. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is a convertible 2-in-1 with S Pen support. It will launch alongside the Galaxy Book3 Pro, which is the "thinnest clamshell device in its class," according to Samsung. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra, which we covered separately, rounds out the lineup.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro laptops have Dynamic AMOLED 2X Displays with a 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. That screen technology was first available on Galaxy phones but has now made its way to Samsung's premium laptops. Thanks to VESA ClearMR, DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 500, and SGS Eye Care Display certifications, the screens should look good while also reducing blue light.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch models, both of which have 16:10 displays.

CategoryGalaxy Book3 Pro 14"Galaxy Book3 Pro 16"
Dimensions312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3mm355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5mm
Weight1.17kg (2.42lbs)1.56kg (3.4lbs)
OSWindows 11Windows 11
Display14.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio)400nits, 120Hz, 120% Color volume (DCI-P3)3K (2880x1800)16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio)
400nits, 120Hz, 120% Color volume (DCI-P3)
3K (2880x1800)
Processor13th Gen Intel Core i5Core i7 (Intel Evo)13th Gen Intel Core i5Core i7 (Intel Evo)
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe GraphicsIntel Iris Xe Graphics
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6E (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2
Bluetooth v5.1		Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2
Bluetooth v5.1
ColorGraphite
Beige		Graphite
Beige
Memory8GB/ 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5)8GB/ 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5)
Storage256GB / 512GB / 1TB SSD (PCIe)256GB / 512GB / 1TB SSD (PCIe)
CameraFHD 1080p
Studio-quality dual mic		FHD 1080p
Studio-quality dual mic
AudioAKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2)Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2)Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos
KeyboardIsland Type with Backlit3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit
Battery63Wh (Typical)76Wh (Typical)
Power65W Automatic (USB Type-C Adapter)65W Automatic (USB Type-C Adapter)
SecuritySecured-core PC
Fingerprint on Power Key		Secured-core PC
Fingerprint on Power Key
PortsThunderbolt 4 (2)USB Type-A (1)HDMI 1.4microSDHeadphone/MicThunderbolt 4 (2)USB Type-A (1)HDMI 1.4microSDHeadphone/Mic
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro
All of the new Galaxy Book3 laptops support Link to Windows / Phone Link, which allows users to sync messages and notifications between a phone and a PC. The app also supports mirror apps and several other functions that bring together smartphones and laptops.

Samsung Multi Control is supported by the laptops as well, allowing people to use their phone's screen as a trackpad and keyboard. The PCs can also extend their content to a supported Galaxy tablet through Second Screen.

CategoryGalaxy Book3 Pro 360
Dimensions355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm
Weight1.66kg (3.7lbs)
1.71kg (5G model)
OSWindows 11
Display16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio)
400nits, 120Hz, 120% Color volume (DCI-P3)
3K (2880x1800)
Processor13th Gen Intel Core i5Core i7 (Intel Evo)
GraphicsIntel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Connectivity5G Sub6 (Optional)
Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2x2
Bluetooth v5.1
ColorGraphite
Beige
Memory8GB/ 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5)
Storage256GB / 512GB / 1TB SSD (PCIe)
CameraFHD 1080pStudio-quality dual mic
AudioAKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2)Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos
Keyboard3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit
StylusS Pen in-box
8.2 x 7.7 x 144.84mm, 7.9g
Battery76Wh (Typical)
Power65W Automatic (USB Type-C Adapter)
SecuritySecured-core PC
Fingerprint on Power Key
PortsThunderbol 4 (2)USB Type-A (1)HDMI 1.4microSDHeadphone/Mic
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro
Preorders for the Galaxy Book3 Pro laptops are live as of today, February 1, 2023. The new PCs will be available for purchase on February 17, 2023, though Samsung has not shared pricing at this time.

