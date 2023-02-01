New Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra pairs a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 with RTX 4070 graphics

What you need to know

Samsung just announced its Galaxy Book3 series of laptops, including the new Galaxy Book3 Ultra.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop graphics.

Preorders for the Galaxy Book3 Ultra go live today, though a definitive release date has not been shared by Samsung at this time.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is today, and while the tech giant's phones may make most of the headlines, the company also unveiled several new laptops. The Galaxy Book3 flagship PC line was unveiled, and it includes a new premium device, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra.

Samsung also announced the Galaxy Book3 Pro and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, which we covered in-depth.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and up to NVIDIA RTX 4070 laptop graphics. That should be more than enough power to handle demanding creative workloads and the best PC games.

The laptop has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 2880x1800 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. That display was first used in Samsung's Galaxy phones. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio as well, which can fit more content than the classic 16:9.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra's screen is VESA ClearMR, DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 500, and SGS Eye Care Display certified.

Both 14-inch and 16-inch models of the Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Galaxy Book3 Ultra 16" Dimensions 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm Weight 1.79kg (3.9lbs) OS Windows 11 Display 16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio)400nits, 120Hz, 120% Color volume (DCI-P3)3K (2880x1800) Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i7Core i9 (Intel Evo) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2Bluetooth v5.1 Color Graphite Memory 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5) Storage 512GB / 1TB SSD (PCIe) + expansion slot Camera FHD 1080p

Studio-quality dual mic Audio AKG Quad Speaker (Woofer Max 5W x 2, Tweeter 2W x 2)

Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard 3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit Battery 76Wh (Typical) Power 100W USB Type-C Adapter Security Secured-core PC

Fingerprint on Power Key Ports Thunderbolt 4 (2)USB Type-A (1)HDMI 2.0microSDHeadphone/Mic

Image 1 of 2 Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Side (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Top (Image credit: Samsung)

A quad speaker system, dual microphones, and AI Noise Canceling round out the audio of the Galaxy Book3 Ultra. The laptop also supports Studio Mode, which can correct lighting, automatically frame a subject, and make it appear as if someone is making eye contact.

All of the Galaxy Book3 laptops support Link to Windows / Microsoft Phone Link, which allow users to connect their smartphone and their PC. The app supports syncing messages, notifications, and mirroring apps. It also makes it easier to connect your PC to your phone's hotspot. Microsoft Phone Link is not exclusive to Samsung hardware, but Microsoft and Samsung have partnered together for years to improve the experience on Samsung devices.

The Book3 laptops also work with Samsung Multi Control, which makes it possible to use supported Samsung tablet or phone as a trackpad for a laptop. Samsung Multi Control is supported as well, allowing a Galaxy Tab to act as an additional monitor.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro and Galaxy Book3 Pro360 will be available on February 17, 2023, but Samsung has not shared a release date for the Galaxy Book3 Ultra at this time. All of the Galaxy Book3 laptops, however, can be preordered starting today.