NVIDIA reportedly cancels RTX 4090 Ti

What you need to know

NVIDIA is reportedly pulling the plug on the RTX 4090 Ti.

The company is working towards the launch of new AD103 and AD106 models, designed to optimize the sale of chips in the Chinese market.

It is expected to debut the RTX 5000 series by 2025, featuring a 512-bit memory bus.

In a surprising turn of events, NVIDIA has reportedly pulled the plug on the RTX 4090 Ti, as reported by Tom's Hardware. Kopite7kimi disclosed NVIDIA's plans via X (formerly Twitter), highlighting that the company has elaborate plans and intends to debut a refreshed flagship.

I'm afraid there won't be RTX 4090 Ti anymore. Some low-grade AD103 and AD106 chips will be another versions of RTX 4070 and 4060.July 27, 2023 See more

NVIDIA first announced the GeForce RTX 40 series last year in September. NVIDIA has already shipped the RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti with enhanced performance, ultimately allowing it to compete on an even playing field with competitors like AMD. However, there's little information regarding the RTX 4090 Ti or RTX 4080 Ti. Gamers have been anticipating the launch of these entries as part of NVIDIA's mid-generation refreshes.

While plans for RTX 4090 Ti are still dangling in the air, according to the tipster, NVIDIA has shifted gears and is currently working towards the launch of new AD103 and AD106 models. Moreover, these models are designed to optimize chip sales, specifically in the Chinese market, and will serve as variations for the RTX 4070 and RTX 4060.

To this end, it's not yet clear why NVIDIA has decided to backtrack the development of the RTX 4090 Ti, but speculations indicate that it could have something to do with the RTX 4090 and its capabilities as arguably one of the best graphics cards available right now. AMD lags behind considerably in comparison, though there have been talks of a 3D V-Cache bump in AMD’s RDNA3 series. The market has also taken a major hit, and few people are in the market for PCs or graphic cards.

According to Kopite7kimi, NVIDIA's plans for the next-generation flagship GPU might incorporate a 512-bit memory bus. The company used these configurations on the GTX 280 and GTX 285 a while back. If this is the case, this would have a massive impact on the company's gaming lineup. Putting this into perspective, the GDDR7 memory hits speeds of up to 32 Gbps which will, in turn, translate to 2TB/s bandwidth. This translates to double the RTX 4090's offerings.

NVIDIA could be looking at a 2025 launch for the RTX 5000, and there's a probability that the company might move to its next lineup with GDDR7 memory. NVIDIA hasn't made an official announcement confirming any of these, so we'll leave it as a speculation for now.