NZXT refreshes the H710 range with three new mid-tower PC cases

What you need to know

NZXT launches three new mid-tower PC cases to replace the aging H710.

The NZXT H7 Flow is designed for maximum airflow and the H7 Elite is the showcase chassis.

The new cases start from $119.99 and are available from today.

Today, NZXT launched three new PC cases, the H7, H7 Flow, and H7 Elite. The brand has been making cases for many years and knows a thing or two about design. Instead of starting fresh, NZXT took the H710i and ramped up what made it good while fixing a few notable issues we had with the mid-tower chassis.

Compared to the previous generation PC case, these new cases come with better thermal performance, at least according to NZXT. Our own testing of the NZXT H7, NZXT H7 Flow, and NZXT H7 Elite showed positive results with the H7 Flow taking the crown for best thermals.

The panels have been redesigned to make it easier to access what's inside without fetching for a screwdriver and NZXT has made full use of softer catches so the process doesn't require considerable force. Each version of the new H7 features a new top panel that can be removed to mount up to a 360mm radiator.

The existing H710 had excellent cable management with channels but even this was given a refresh to bring it up to speed for 2022. A variety of colors are available with the H7 and H7 Flow coming in white and black, all white, or all black. The H7 Elite is available in all white or all black with the front-facing tempered glass panel.

Specification NZXT H7 Flow NZXT H7 Elite NZXT H7 Form factor Mid-tower Mid-tower Mid-tower Motherboard EATX, ATX, microATX, Mini-ITX EATX, ATX, microATX, Mini-ITX EATX, ATX, microATX, Mini-ITX I/O 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 1x 3.5mm audio jack 1x 3.5mm audio jack 1x 3.5mm audio jack Expansion 7x Horizontal 7x Horizontal 7x Horizontal Storage SSD: 4+2 SSD: 4+2 SSD: 4+2 HDD: 2 HDD: 2 HDD: 2 PSU ATX ATX ATX Included fans 2x NZXT F120Q 3x 140mm F Series RGB fans 2x NZXT F120Q 1x 140mm F Series Quiet Airflow Front fans 3x 120mm/140mm 3x 120mm/140mm 3x 120mm/140mm Top fans 3x 120mm/2x 140mm 3x 120mm/2x 140mm 3x 120mm/2x 140mm Rear fans 1x 120mm/140mm 1x 120mm/140mm 1x 120mm/140mm Front rads Up to 360mm Up to 360mm Up to 360mm Top rads Up to 360mm Up to 360mm Up to 360mm Rear rads Up to 140mm Up to 140mm Up to 140mm Filters Front, Top Front, Top Front, Top Clearance CPU: 185mm CPU: 185mm CPU: 185mm GPU: 400mm GPU: 400mm GPU: 400mm RGB controller ❎ ✅ ❎ Dimensions 230mm x 505mm x 480mm 230mm x 505mm x 480mm 230mm x 505mm x 480mm Weight 10.05kg 11.36kg 10.26kg Materials SGCC steel, tempered glass SGCC steel, tempered glass SGCC steel, tempered glass Warranty 2 years 2 years 2 years Colors Black, white Black, white Black, white

As well as the tempered glass front panel, the H7 Elite also ships with three 120mm NZXT RGB fans and an RGB and fan controller preinstalled. For pricing, the H7 and H7 Flow will be available for $129.99 while the H7 Elite costs $199.99. The vertical mounting kit for GPUs can be purchased separately for $79.99 and the RGB and fan controller will set you back $34.99.