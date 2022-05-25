NZXT refreshes the H710 range with three new mid-tower PC cases

NZXT H7
  • NZXT launches three new mid-tower PC cases to replace the aging H710.
  • The NZXT H7 Flow is designed for maximum airflow and the H7 Elite is the showcase chassis.
  • The new cases start from $119.99 and are available from today.

Today, NZXT launched three new PC cases, the H7, H7 Flow, and H7 Elite. The brand has been making cases for many years and knows a thing or two about design. Instead of starting fresh, NZXT took the H710i and ramped up what made it good while fixing a few notable issues we had with the mid-tower chassis.

Compared to the previous generation PC case, these new cases come with better thermal performance, at least according to NZXT. Our own testing of the NZXT H7, NZXT H7 Flow, and NZXT H7 Elite showed positive results with the H7 Flow taking the crown for best thermals.

The panels have been redesigned to make it easier to access what's inside without fetching for a screwdriver and NZXT has made full use of softer catches so the process doesn't require considerable force. Each version of the new H7 features a new top panel that can be removed to mount up to a 360mm radiator.

The existing H710 had excellent cable management with channels but even this was given a refresh to bring it up to speed for 2022. A variety of colors are available with the H7 and H7 Flow coming in white and black, all white, or all black. The H7 Elite is available in all white or all black with the front-facing tempered glass panel.

SpecificationNZXT H7 FlowNZXT H7 EliteNZXT H7
Form factorMid-towerMid-towerMid-tower
MotherboardEATX, ATX, microATX, Mini-ITXEATX, ATX, microATX, Mini-ITXEATX, ATX, microATX, Mini-ITX
I/O2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 12x USB-A 3.2 Gen 12x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1
1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 21x USB-C 3.2 Gen 21x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2
1x 3.5mm audio jack1x 3.5mm audio jack1x 3.5mm audio jack
Expansion7x Horizontal7x Horizontal7x Horizontal
StorageSSD: 4+2SSD: 4+2SSD: 4+2
HDD: 2HDD: 2HDD: 2
PSUATXATXATX
Included fans2x NZXT F120Q3x 140mm F Series RGB fans 2x NZXT F120Q
1x 140mm F Series Quiet Airflow
Front fans3x 120mm/140mm 3x 120mm/140mm 3x 120mm/140mm
Top fans3x 120mm/2x 140mm3x 120mm/2x 140mm3x 120mm/2x 140mm
Rear fans1x 120mm/140mm 1x 120mm/140mm 1x 120mm/140mm
Front radsUp to 360mmUp to 360mmUp to 360mm
Top radsUp to 360mmUp to 360mmUp to 360mm
Rear radsUp to 140mmUp to 140mmUp to 140mm
FiltersFront, TopFront, TopFront, Top
ClearanceCPU: 185mmCPU: 185mmCPU: 185mm
GPU: 400mmGPU: 400mmGPU: 400mm
RGB controller
Dimensions230mm x 505mm x 480mm 230mm x 505mm x 480mm 230mm x 505mm x 480mm
Weight10.05kg11.36kg10.26kg
MaterialsSGCC steel, tempered glassSGCC steel, tempered glassSGCC steel, tempered glass
Warranty2 years2 years2 years
ColorsBlack, whiteBlack, whiteBlack, white

As well as the tempered glass front panel, the H7 Elite also ships with three 120mm NZXT RGB fans and an RGB and fan controller preinstalled. For pricing, the H7 and H7 Flow will be available for $129.99 while the H7 Elite costs $199.99. The vertical mounting kit for GPUs can be purchased separately for $79.99 and the RGB and fan controller will set you back $34.99.

