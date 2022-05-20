Microsoft Remote Desktop for iOS can now dynamically switch orientations

What you need to know

Microsoft Remote Desktop for iOS just received a major update.

The latest version of the app focuses on dynamically switching between landscape and portrait orientations.

The app has a refreshed immersive switcher and a redesigned on-screen keyboard to improve the experience in portrait or landscape mode.

Microsoft recently rolled out an update for the Remote Desktop app on iOS. Most of the changes in the latest version focus on improving the experience when switching between landscape and portrait mode. The app now has a redesigned on-screen keyboard, a revamped in-session immersive switcher, and support for landscape and portrait orientations when using the connecting UI.

The changelog for the app is rather extensive. Here's what's new, as outlined by Microsoft:

"It's finally time for our first update of the year. This is a big one with some new feature additions and lots of bug fixes and improvements.

The biggest change in this release is that you can now dynamically change the orientation (landscape vs portrait) of the remote session while connected to Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2012 R2, and later. Set your orientation preferences in Settings > Display.

To work seamlessly with dynamic orientation, we've made updates to the following experiences:

The in-session immersive switcher has a revamped look and feel, and plays well with both landscape and portrait orientation.

The on-screen keyboard has been redesigned to support portrait orientation.

The connecting UI now supports for both landscape and portrait orientation.

The PC tab of the connection centre now has support for high resolution thumbnails and portrait snapshots.

In addition, we’ve made the following improvements:

Reworked the connection centre to apply a consistent set of margins throughout the UI.

Added the Shift-Command-Space key combo to toggle the visibility of the connection bar.

Added the Command-Plus sign (+) and Command-Minus sign (-) key combos to zoom in and out respectively.

Fixed RemoteApp resource launch and reconnect scenarios.

Updated the client to send the correct physical dimensions for the iPad mini 6.

Added the username to PC bookmark thumbnails.

Updated the in-session connection bar to fade back after 3 seconds if it is minimized.

Added support for smooth scrolling in the connection centre on ProMotion-compatible iPhones and iPads.

We've also made some updates to enhance Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) scenarios:

Integrated the MSAL/OneAuth component to improve present (and future) authentication scenarios.

Added eTag support to speed up AVD workspace refresh."

The update brings the app to version 10.40 and is available now through the App Store.