Microsoft To Do adds new notes feature on iOS

Microsoft To Do for iOS just gained a new feature that makes it easier to add context to tasks. Following an update to version 2.70, the app now includes a notes icon that appears when creating at task. Tapping the icon allows you to provide more context for any entries on your to-do lists.

You could already add notes to tasks in Microsoft To Do, but you had to create the task, open it, and then add notes. The new feature lets you include notes right as you create the task.

"We made it easier to add notes to tasks. Simply tap on the new notes icon while adding a task to quickly add more context to your tasks," reads the app's changelog.

The update is relatively minor, but the addition of the notes shortcut should make it a bit easier to add context to tasks. If you have a lot of to-do lists, it can be difficult to locate an entry after its creation. Now, you can add your notes while adding the task to the app.

If you want to use Microsoft To Do on an iOS device, you need to make sure that your phone is running iOS 13 or later. Microsoft To Do recently dropped support for older versions of iOS. Luckily, iOS 13 has been out for a while and supports devices as old as the iPhone SE and iPhone 6s, so only a few people should be affected by that change.

You can download Microsoft To Do for iOS through the App Store for free.