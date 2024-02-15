Build 2024 dates confirmed as Microsoft prepares yet even more AI announcements

What you need to know

Microsoft has announced the dates for this year's Build developer conference.

The event will take place on May 21-23 in Seattle's Summit Building.

The keynotes and sessions will be streamed online, with in-person attendance also available.

Microsoft's Build developer conference is once again happening this year, with dates now officially confirmed to be May 21-23 and taking place at Seattle's new Summit Building. Microsoft has held its annual Build conference for over a decade, and this year's event, unsurprisingly, looks to be almost entirely AI focused.

In a tweet posted by the official Microsoft Build account on X, an attached image mentions "AI, Copilots, and more for Developers" as key focal points for this year's Build conference. Given the last 12 months have been all about AI at Microsoft, it's not a surprise to see Microsoft planning to announce even more AI features and services at Build.

I suspect Build will focus on teaching and enabling developers to build apps, services, and plugins for Copilot, which is now being deployed across pretty much all Microsoft apps, platforms, and services. The company may also take some time to talk more about Windows 11 version 24H2 and the new AI features expected to debut in that release, though Microsoft has historically chosen to omit Windows news from Build.

The event will be hybrid, meaning it will be streamed online in addition to having an in-person attendance for developers looking to meet engineers and experts on the products that Microsoft are building. We'll be covering the Build event as it happens on May 21, so be sure to keep it locked to Windows Central for all the news as it happens.