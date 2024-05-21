"I was forced to hire legal counsel," actress Scarlett Johansson responds after Microsoft partner OpenAI 'clones' her voice for ChatGPT

What you need to know

Recently, Microsoft partner OpenAI demonstrated new AI tools that come with natural language conversational dialogue.

The "voice" chosen sounded eerily similar to Samantha in the AI Netflix movie "Her," voiced by Scarlett Johansson of Marvel Avengers fame.

OpenAI mysteriously pulled the voice yesterday, likely ahead of planned legal action by Johansson.

Today, Johansson issued a statement confirming that OpenAI had essentially begged her for the rights to her voice, despite claiming it had used other voice actors in a large and defensive article.

Microsoft is partnered with OpenAI for language models, following a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment.

Shared exclusively via NPR, Marvel Avengers alumni Scarlett Johansson has reacted angrily to OpenAI's seeming theft of her voice to power its new AI assistants. In the statement, Johansson shares that she has sought legal counsel, and will be persuing action against the firm which could have widespread implications for the legalities of ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and similar technologies.

Microsoft's Copilot assistant is powered by OpenAI's language models, based on GPT-4. Last week, OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman demonstrated the latest version of GPT, which feels like a large leap in natural language reproduction. However, users noted the strange familiarity in the AI's voice. Similar to the AI from the Netflix movie "Her," OpenAI's own artificial assistant sounded eerily similar to Scarlett Johansson.

"I was shocked, angered and in disbelief that Mr. Altman would pursue a voice that sounded so eerily similar to mine that my closest friends and news outlets could not tell the difference."

See the full statement below.

Statement from Scarlett Johansson on the OpenAI situation. Wow: pic.twitter.com/8ibMeLfqP8May 20, 2024

Seemingly aware they were about to get sued, OpenAI pulled the voice technology yesterday, and released a large and very defensive tranche explaining how it arrived at the oddly familiar tones. OpenAI doesn't seem to think its defence will hold up in a court of law, however, given that it has fully pulled the voice work despite claiming it was produced from 400 submissions and bespoke recordings at its HQ.

OpenAI drags Microsoft into murky waters

The pace of development of AI is at complete odds with the pace of legislative interest. Bureaucracy-laden governments in the west are utterly unprepared to deal with the deluge of issues artificial intelligence is going to cause with regards to copyright, false information, and beyond — even before we consider how entire industries will vanish over night.

Today at Microsoft's AI and Surface Event, the firm unveiled a range of new features that Microsoft Copilot will produce, including in-game answers in Minecraft, as well as the ability to recall previous files. Microsoft has emphasized that its AI systems won't send your data up to the cloud unless you explicitly opt-in. This is all thanks to new NPU neural processing units that will perform AI tasks on local hardware, as part of Microsoft's new Copilot+ AI PC initiative.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AI systems like the voice powering OpenAI's ChatGPT tools or indeed, ChatGPT itself, requires masses of human-created data in order for computers to remix the information and reproduce it. That requires millions of articles, comments, photos, videos, and other types of content "borrowed" by Microsoft and its partners, without any form of compensation. This potential Scarlett Johansson legal action is just the tip of a murky legal iceberg that Microsoft potentially finds itself directly in front of.