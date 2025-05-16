Earlier this year, our Senior Editor Zac Bowden reported on Microsoft's plan to shut down its flagship retail storefront in the United Kingdom in February.

A Microsoft spokesperson indicated that the move was designed to align with the company's focus on digital growth: "Microsoft has decided to exit the lease at the Microsoft Experience Centre in London early," they added.

More recently, the Redmond giant closed its Experience Centre in Sydney on May 10, 2025 (via Neowin).

According to Microsoft:

"The Microsoft Experience Centre in Sydney will be closing to the public on 10 May, 2025. If you’re interested in learning about our products or need support, you can always visit us at Microsoft.com. Online customer support is available to assist you with any questions you may have."

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft decided to pull the plug on its physical retail stores in the United States and across the world. However, the tech giant retained four locations that it reimagined and transitioned into "Experience Centers".

Following the closure of Microsoft's Experience Center in Sydney, the company now has only two out of the four Experience Centers that were transitioned into retail stores.

This leaves Microsoft with only two physical consumer locations: one in New York and the other in Redmond. It'll be interesting to see if Microsoft is able to replicate or even supersede the same experience for customers as it ramps up its digital growth strategy and campaign.