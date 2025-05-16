Microsoft has closed its "Experience Center" store in Sydney, Australia — as it ramps up a continued digital growth campaign
Microsoft permanently shuttered its Experience Center in Sydney on May 10 but promises continued online support for clients.
Earlier this year, our Senior Editor Zac Bowden reported on Microsoft's plan to shut down its flagship retail storefront in the United Kingdom in February.
A Microsoft spokesperson indicated that the move was designed to align with the company's focus on digital growth: "Microsoft has decided to exit the lease at the Microsoft Experience Centre in London early," they added.
More recently, the Redmond giant closed its Experience Centre in Sydney on May 10, 2025 (via Neowin).
According to Microsoft:
"The Microsoft Experience Centre in Sydney will be closing to the public on 10 May, 2025. If you’re interested in learning about our products or need support, you can always visit us at Microsoft.com. Online customer support is available to assist you with any questions you may have."
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Microsoft decided to pull the plug on its physical retail stores in the United States and across the world. However, the tech giant retained four locations that it reimagined and transitioned into "Experience Centers".
Following the closure of Microsoft's Experience Center in Sydney, the company now has only two out of the four Experience Centers that were transitioned into retail stores.
This leaves Microsoft with only two physical consumer locations: one in New York and the other in Redmond. It'll be interesting to see if Microsoft is able to replicate or even supersede the same experience for customers as it ramps up its digital growth strategy and campaign.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
