Microsoft is shutting down its flagship retail storefront in the UK — cuts lease short in the heart of London

Microsoft's flagship UK "Experience Centre" storefront in London will close its doors next month, the company has confirmed. In a statement to Windows Central, a Microsoft spokesperson said "To better align with its focus on digital growth, Microsoft has decided to exit the lease at the Microsoft Experience Centre in London early."

The 21,000 square foot Microsoft Store in London first opened in July 2019 to much fanfare. It was designed to be a hub for technology from both Microsoft and its partners, showcasing high-end hardware from third-party OEMs as well as the latest products from Surface and Xbox.

The store also included an Answer Desk and support area, where Surface and Xbox customers could bring their devices for technical support should they need it. With the only physical storefront now closing, this will no longer be an avenue for support for customers with Surface PCs or Xbox consoles.

Unfortunately, even though the Microsoft Store is located in a prime location in the heart of London's Oxford Street, the store seemingly hasn’t seen much footfall since its original launch date. "We regularly review our locations and our workforce to ensure we are aligning to market opportunities and make changes to meet the demands of the business" said the Microsoft spokesperson.

In addition to being a storefront and experience centre, Microsoft also used the space for business meetings with partners and colleagues. The store featured three floors, with the first two being used as retail space, and the third floor consisting of meeting spaces that the company frequently used.

The closure of the Microsoft Store in the UK is another blow for Microsoft's consumer facing products and services, which will no longer have a home on the streets of London. The company has been significantly scaling back on Surface and consumer efforts in the last handful of years, and the UK Microsoft Store is the latest victim.