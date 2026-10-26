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Disclaimer This is a breaking news story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.

Microsoft is offering roughly 60,000 employees the option to participate in a voluntary exit program. The new program allows eligible employees to leave Microsoft with financial support and career planning resources.

An internal memo from Chief People Officer Amy Coleman was sent yesterday. That memo has since been edited slightly and shared publicly by Microsoft. CNBC shared additional information on the program, including the fact that around 60,000 Microsoft employees are eligible.

The offer has been extended to eligible employees in Canada, India, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The offer applies to employees who are level 70 or below.

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"This offer gives eligible employees who may be considering a future outside the company a new choice to make that transition now with support. It also gives participating organizations another way to adapt their workforce to changing needs," said Microsoft.

The offer comes just six months after Microsoft announced a voluntary retirement program.

As of June 30, Microsoft had roughly 223,000 employees (per the company's 10-K form for 2026). That figure means the offer has been extended to about 27% of the company's workforce. It is unlikely that all 60,000 eligible employees will take the offer, however.

While Microsoft did not mention layoffs in its post about the voluntary exit program, those could be on the way. Microsoft announced its early retirement program in April and then announced layoffs in July. It is common for companies the size of Microsoft to give employees a voluntary exit ramp before layoffs.

Full Microsoft statement

Today, we’re introducing a new Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) to eligible employees within participating organizations. This offer gives eligible employees who may be considering a future outside the company a new choice to make that transition now with support. It also gives participating organizations another way to adapt their workforce to changing needs.

The Voluntary Exit Offer reflects an important part of how we’re evolving our approach to change: creating greater flexibility and, where possible, more ways for employees to shape their next chapter. This builds on what we learned earlier this year through the Voluntary Retirement Program.

What employees should know

This offer will be available to eligible employees in participating teams in Canada, India, the United Kingdom and the United States at level 70 and below. This is a time-limited, voluntary program that gives those who are eligible the opportunity to leave Microsoft with financial support and career planning resources. Some organizations are providing the Voluntary Exit Offer, and some are not. Participation varies based on each business’s priorities, customer commitments and workforce needs.

Eligible employees will receive an email with a link to their Voluntary Exit Offer details within the next few hours.

Looking ahead

The Voluntary Exit Offer is new for us. We’ll learn from it. At the same time, we’ll keep helping people focus on the work that matters most, build new skills and, where it makes sense, find new opportunities across Microsoft. There is no one-size-fits-all approach for every team or every employee. These are a few of the ways we’re trying to meet different business needs while continuing to create opportunities for our own people to grow and contribute.

My promise is to continue to provide clarity, listen and learn and keep improving.

Thank you for everything you continue to do for our customers, Microsoft and for one another.

Amy

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