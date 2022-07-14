Microsoft Hardwear clothing line draws criticism for high prices

By published

Microsoft just launched a line of designer clothing that celebrates the history of Windows and Microsoft.

Microsoft Hardwear clothing
(Image credit: Microsoft)

What you need to know

  • Microsoft recently launched a line of "hardwear" clothing inspired by Windows.
  • You can order t-shirts, hats, jackets, and even "tech pants" through the online Xbox gear shop.
  • The articles of clothing are rather expensive, with baseball hats costing $45 and t-shirts coming in at $60.

In what is essentially the opposite of a Prime Day deal, Microsoft just launched a range of designer t-shirts, jackets, and other pieces of clothing that feature high price tags. The "Hardwear" collection has cargo pants, shirts, sweatpants, and more, all inspired by the Windows operating system. The Hardwear hat costs $45 and the Hardwear Blue Sky Green Hill Tee has a price tag of $60.

If you'd really like to splurge when showing your Windows fandom, you can order a green utility jacket for $135 or a pair of cargo tech pants for $150.

The Hardwear name is a play on words of hardware and streetwear. The line is designed by Supervsn Creative Director Gavin Mathieu.

"We are dedicated to our craft. It's not how we dress, it's what we do that makes us authentic," said Mathieu.

The new clothing has drawn criticism online, largely for the high prices for each piece.

See more
See more
See more

For comparison, a license for Windows 11 costs $139, or roughly the cost of two designer Hardwear t-shirts. Alternatively, you can get a Hardwear shirt ($60), jacket ($135), tech pants ($150), and hat ($45) for about the price of a Surface Go 3.

While the pieces are expensive, they provide a unique way to show off the history of Microsoft and Windows.

(opens in new tab)

Microsoft Hardwear Collection | From $45 (opens in new tab)

If you're a Windows enthusiast, you can show off your passion for the operating system with Microsoft's new Hardwear line of clothing. T-shirts, hats, jackets, tech pants, and more are available, all with designs inspired by Microsoft and Windows.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Sean Endicott
Sean Endicott

Sean Endicott is the news writer for Windows Central. If it runs Windows, is made by Microsoft, or has anything to do with either, he's on it. Sean's been with Windows Central since 2017 and is also our resident app expert. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.