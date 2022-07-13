10 best Prime Day deals that are still live but going fast

Amazon's Prime Day is like Black Friday in July, and it comes with some of the best deals on the market. Some of these deals will result in savings of 50% or more across a number of product categories. From laptops to smart speakers, electric toothbrushes to robovacs, and smartwatches to streaming boxes, there's plenty to choose from.

Like many sales, inventory is limited, so if you see something you like, you should act quickly, as remaining stock can sell out. Here are some of the best deals available right now.

(opens in new tab) Blink Outdoor – 1 camera kit with Blink Mini | Was $134 $59 (opens in new tab) Amazon's bundle on a Blink Outdoor smart home security camera comes with a free Blink Mini as well, making this two-for-one deal a steal! You're saving 55% on the bundle. With the Outdoor camera, you're getting a battery-powered wireless HD camera to monitor your premise. Blink claims that the camera is capable of going for two years off of two AA batteries.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch Aluminum | Was $399 $279 (opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 is getting a steep 30% discount on Prime Day, bringing the price down to $279 for the smaller 41mm model. Available in a variety of colors, the Series 7 that's on sale is the aluminum model with GPS. With Apple Watch, you'll be able launch apps from your wrist, track steps and workout, and get notifications while your phone is safely stowed away in your pocket.

(opens in new tab) Sony PlayStation 5 with Horizon Forbidden West game bundle | $549 (opens in new tab) Quantities are extremely limited on Sony's latest console, but if you've been eyeing a PlayStation 5 through the chip shortage, you may want to hop on this deal. Amazon is limiting access to this deal with an invitation system, which you can request to join.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Series X | $499 (opens in new tab) Like the PlayStation deal on our list, Microsoft's Xbox Series X console experienced major shortages earlier this year due to high demand and supply constraints. Amazon is opening up the Series X for sale through an invitation system, which you can join, to help manage demand for this item. The Xbox Series X is a great gift for Microsoft gamers with support for 4K gaming at up to 120 frames per second, 3D spatial audio, and more.

(opens in new tab) GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC 12G Graphics Card | Was $1,349 $729 with code VGAEXCRWF22 at Newegg (opens in new tab) It wasn't too long ago that GPUs were a hot commodity commanding a premium due to the intensely limited supply and high demand. Now that the supplies have returned to somewhat normal levels, you can score a high discount on one of the best graphics cards on the market. Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 3080 with its triple dan design is on sale for just $729 with Newegg with a discount code, down from the listed price of $1,349.

(opens in new tab) ASUS - TUF DASH 15.6" Gaming Laptop | Was $1,199 $899 (opens in new tab) The Asus TUF Dash gaming laptop may not have the latest processor, but it still delicers quite the performance with its 11th Gen Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. This deal isn't on Amazon, but Best Buy is trying to one up its rival with this terrific promotion that takes $300 off the price of this very capable gaming notebook.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case | Was $249 $169 (opens in new tab) Apple's AirPods Pro have received some stellar reviews among iPhone fans. Ease of pairing, provided you're within Apple's ecosystem, alongside great sound quality and excellent active noise canceling technology make these buds a winner. With an updated design that magnetically attaches and charges with MagSafe, the AirPods Pro are now nearly 33% off, bringing the price down to just $169.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 50 Omni Series 4K UHD | Was $509 $279 (opens in new tab) Amazon's 50-inch 4K Fire TV Omni is a steal. Though the larger 55-inch model is sold out, stepping down to the 50-inch version will get you a smart TV with Alexa, allowing you to stream content from Amazon Prime Video and any supported app, like Netflix, Disney+, and more. HDR10 support, Dolby Digital Plus, and a smart voice-controlled remote round out some of the top features of this set.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion x360 | Was $779 $659 (opens in new tab) HP's Pavilion x360 is an excellent convertible notebook that can take you between tablet and laptop mode with its 360-degree hinge. This 14-inch laptop packs in an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid-state storage. For Prime Day, the Pavilion is discounted by $120, taking the price down to a more affordable $659.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i7+ | Was $999 $499 (opens in new tab) Adding a smart robovac to your home can help you keep things clean. neat, and tidy. iRobot's Roomba i7+ promises to sweep and vacuum carpets and hard floors, and it comes with tech to map out your home. This newer model is said to deliver 10x the suction of earlier Roomba 600 models, and it includes smart technology to learn and schedule cleaning times, avoid sensitive areas like play areas, and can be controlled with Amazon's Alexa.

For more Amazon Prime Day bargains, be sure to check out our dedicated deals hub.





