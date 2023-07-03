Amazon Prime Day 2023: Dates and the best early deals on Windows, Xbox, and more

Amazon notoriously sells almost everything you can buy, leading to complete overstimulation when browsing its early deals before Prime Day. It's pandemonium, even when you're trying to buy something more specific. If you're in the market for a new Windows laptop or the best Xbox controller for your console, we've already found some genuine savings worth your time.

Windows Central reviews and recommends the best devices running Microsoft's renowned operating system, a whole family of Xbox consoles, and the myriad of PC components you can combine to custom-build a desktop computer. Some early discounts aren't appearing on this instance of Prime Day for the first time, but they're standout bargains you should pay attention to.

To make things easier than endlessly scrolling through thousands of Amazon product pages, we're breaking down our best early deals into separate categories for you. It's essential to be aware of fake deals, too. Massive percentage reductions might seem tempting, but it's not guaranteed to be a genuine discount. If we ever detect any price-changing nonsense, they won't appear here. Keep checking back, as we'll add more hot deals as we find them.

The best early deals

Windows laptops Freedom to travel with the best OS wherever you go. Gaming Level up your play with the best hardware and accessories. PC components Build your own desktop rig with the best parts.

Amazon Prime Day has almost always happened in July, rescheduled to October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and closer to summer in June 2021. The specific days vary, and 2023 sees Tuesday and Wednesday chosen for the 48-hour sales bonanza. Discounts don't necessarily wait for the official start date on Amazon, so some deals are already live across the store, but Prime Day officially closes at midnight on the last day in your region. Not just anyone can take advantage of the savings, though, so make sure you're ready.

When does Amazon Prime Day start? As confirmed by Amazon, Prime Day will be live between 00.01 on July 11 and 23.59 on July 12 for '48 hours of great savings across all categories on everything they need for summer and beyond,' detailed in an official Amazon press release.

Can anyone take advantage of Prime Day? To qualify for Prime Day savings, you must have an active Amazon Prime subscription. You can either pay $14.99 a month or $139 annually, although if you're signing up for the first time, you'll be eligible for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial which you can use during Prime Day and cancel afterward.

Early Windows laptop deals

Acer Swift X: was $912 now $629 at Amazon



This invite-only deal isn't one to miss, so sign up ASAP to get a chance at a massive discount on a laptop that can suit a variety of needs. The RTX 3050 Ti ensures that you can take your favorite games on the go, while Wi-Fi 6 support ensures you're connected when you need to be for work.



Early Xbox gaming deals

Logitech G Cloud: was $349 now $299 at Amazon



If you're a fan of playing Xbox games through the Cloud, you likely don't want to have to use touch controls on your phone, especially for something like a shooter. The Logitech G Cloud solves that issue with native controls laid out comfortably to reflect an Xbox controller. The 12-hour battery life means you're not constantly worrying about making sure it's charged, and a 1080 screen means detail isn't being crushed or lost as you stream your games.



