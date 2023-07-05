The best Prime Day NAS deals 2023: Synology, QNAP, Seagate and more

Getting yourself set up with network-attached storage (NAS) can be really expensive, but it doesn't have to be quite so thanks to Amazon Prime Day. There are some fantastic deals that can be found during Prime Day for not only NAS enclosures, but on the best NAS drives too. The promotion will run from July 11 through July 12.

Using the best NAS can make it easier when it comes to making backups and organizing your data. With a NAS enclosure and some hard drives, you can ensure all of your media and data are stored in a secure way that's accessible to your entire home or small business.

Prime Day isn't actually here yet, but in true Amazon style there are some early deals already sneaking out for you to get ahead of the game with. We'll keep this page updated with all the best deals as we find them so add a bookmark and keep checking back.

Today's best Prime Day NAS enclosure deals

Asustor Lockerstor 2 AS6602T: was $399 now $359 at Amazon A two bay NAS enclosure with a quad-core CPU, dual 2.5G ethernet and 4GB of RAM for its lowest price in recent times. The RAM is expandable up to 8GB, you can stuff up to a massive 36TB of storage inside and it even has NVMe SSD slots that you can use for super-fast caching. A whole lot of NAS for a great price. Price check: Newegg $364 (w/ promo code)

QNAP TS-233-US: was $199 now $169 at Amazon A great budget two bay NAS for home users with 2GB of RAM and a quad-core ARM CPU so it's also efficient to run. The included software makes cloud access to your NAS a doddle, likewise, backing up your PC. It hooks up with Gigabit Ethernet, so even though it's budget, it's still fast. Price check: B&H $199

Today's best Prime Day NAS drive deals

Seagate Exos 4TB HDD: was $169.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Seagate makes some of the best NAS HDDs you can get and at this price its Exos enterprise-class drives are a steal. With a 500TB per year workload rate, even the heaviest NAS users can use this with complete peace of mind, and they're really not to be missed when they're this cheap.



(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day has almost always happened in July, rescheduled to October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and closer to summer in June 2021. The specific days vary, and 2023 sees Tuesday and Wednesday chosen for the 48-hour sales bonanza. Discounts don't necessarily wait for the official start date on Amazon, so some deals are already live across the store, but Prime Day officially closes at midnight on the last day in your region. Not just anyone can take advantage of the savings, though, so make sure you're ready.

When does Amazon Prime Day start? As confirmed by Amazon, Prime Day will be live between 00.01 on July 11 and 23.59 on July 12 for '48 hours of great savings across all categories on everything they need for summer and beyond,' detailed in an official Amazon press release.

Can anyone take advantage of Prime Day? To qualify for Prime Day savings, you must have an active Amazon Prime subscription. You can either pay $14.99 a month or $139 annually, although if you're signing up for the first time, you'll be eligible for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial which you can use during Prime Day and cancel afterward.

Why should I buy a Prime Day NAS deal?

Network-attached storage allows you to do some incredible things at home and in the office. Whether you plan on creating and running a media server or managing a file storage solution, a NAS enclosure is precisely what you require.

There are so many models to choose from, and multiple vendors offer similar enclosures at varying price points. This does mean you can score some deals on new enclosures, especially with Prime Day NAS deals offering all-time low prices.

Choosing the best NAS involves a few factors, namely price, processor, and the number of drive bays. The better the processor, the more drive bays available, and advanced features like 10Gb networking can inflate prices quickly. But Prime Day does at least give you an opportunity to invest in some better hardware for less, giving you a little room to future-proof your setup.

Getting the best Prime Day NAS deal for you

Scoring the best deal is one thing, but getting the right deal for you is incredibly important. We want you to spend your money wisely. There's no point buying a NAS that won't be able to do what you need it to, just because it's the enclosure with the steepest price drop. This is why we recommend NAS enclosures based on specs and price.

It's important to decide what you want to use the NAS enclosure for. Once you've got that sorted, price is then a factor to consider, allowing you to stick to a limit. If you're not comfortable paying out for a more expensive NAS at full price, there's no reason why you should pay a similar amount for one that's discounted.

NAS enclosures are usually priced well, depending on the processor, drive bays, and other specifications. But when we're enjoying big events like Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day, retailers will use all kinds of tactics to make you think a deal is better than it is. Be wary of prices that are inflated to appear like deals.

One of our top tips is to use Microsoft Edge for your Amazon shopping with its built-in shopping feature. Not only will it show you recent price history on products, it also helps you compare prices to other retailers to make sure you're happy what you're getting is actually a deal. All of the deals we're showing here you can be sure are actual deals.