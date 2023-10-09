The best pre-built gaming desktop savings during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon Prime Day is back, kind of. It's not carrying the same name, instead going with Prime Big Deal Days to describe this two-day sales event in October, but we all know what it really is: Prime Day 2 in disguise.

The rules are the same as the Amazon Prime Day event in July: those who sign up for an Amazon Prime membership (or sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel it immediately after, to be tactical) will bag exclusive discounts.

Naturally, not everything listed on Amazon during these Big Deal Days will feature genuine savings. Plenty of search results on the gigantic storefront are still bulk-bought junk re-listed by those looking to make a quick buck, and they'll be out to deceive you. However, some pre-built gaming desktop PCs with genuinely capable configurations are lurking in the shadows, and I'm finding them for you.

Although Big Deal Days officially starts at 3 AM ET on Tuesday, October 10, early deals appeared as always. I'll keep searching for gaming desktops worth having and cut out the price-inflated nonsense that would likely arrive at your doorstep like a busted PC piñata.

Big Deal Days: The best early savings

Today's best gaming desktop deals

Acer Predator Orion 3000 — RTX 3060: was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at Amazon There aren't many options that stay under $1,000 if you're looking for modern components, but Acer has cleverly made budget-friendly cuts in all the right places with this up-to-date Predator Orion pre-built gaming desktop. You get a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700F processor alongside 16GB of DDR5 RAM, both cutting-edge and built-in Wi-Fi 6E support for the latest in wireless networking. The savings come with the graphics card: a previous-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 desktop GPU. It's still no slouch, featuring 12GB of VRAM, and it'll handle plenty of modern games if you aim for a middling 1440p resolution or even stick with full HD at 1080p. Plus, a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 solid-state drive makes for ultra-fast game installs and helps reduce load times, which is crucial for the latest releases. ✅Best features: 13th Gen Intel CPU and DDR5 RAM couldn't be more future-proof, and a graphics card is one of the easiest components to upgrade manually. 💰Price check: RTX 3070 upgrade for $1,749.99 at Best Buy

Big Deal Days: Frequently asked questions

The specifics for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are now publicly available, with minor hints as to which brands and categories will enjoy significant discounts. Rest assured, we'll update this page with the latest dates and details whenever the company releases more information.

When is Prime Big Deal Days happening? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days starts at 3 AM ET on Tuesday, October 10, and will run through October 11. If you have any Alexa-compatible hardware, you can say, "Alexa, set a reminder for Prime Big Deal Days" to have Amazon create a reminder for the event.

Which countries are taking part in Big Deal Days? Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK will all take part in Prime Big Deal Days via their respective storefronts. If your country doesn't have its own localized version of Amazon, you may still be able to make purchases from a neighboring variant, but usual restrictions likely apply, so check your local Amazon international shipping terms and conditions.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership? Yes. Prime Big Deal Days is a member-exclusive sales event just like Prime Day before it and Prime Early Access Sale before that. If you're not already a member, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 annually (plus tax) to qualify for discounts. For new users, a 30-day trial of Prime is the perfect way to take advantage since you're free to cancel your subscription after the event.