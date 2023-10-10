LIVE: Amazon Prime Day in October — The best PC and Xbox savings for Big Deal Days

It's that time again: Amazon Prime Day is back with a vengeance in the middle of October for Big Deal Days. Alright, so it's not officially carrying the same title, but unless you're a megafan of the brand, you'll likely call it Prime Day 2, just as we do.

The rules are the same as the Amazon Prime Day event in July: those who sign up for an Amazon Prime membership (or sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel it immediately after, if you want) will be eligible for exclusive discounts.

Not everything listed on Amazon during these events offers genuine savings, and it's easy to be caught up in inflated price scams. Lucky for you, we're rounding up only the best, actual savings and cutting out the junk to save you time.

Big Deal Days officially started at 3 AM ET on Tuesday, October 10, but some deals still appeared early. The real trick now is getting to the best discounts before stock runs out, so we'll be running this live blog and bringing you the hottest savings while supplies last. Check back regularly to find the best deals on all things Windows and Xbox.

Big Deal Days: Quick deals