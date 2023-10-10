Live
LIVE: Amazon Prime Day in October — The best PC and Xbox savings for Big Deal Days
Grab the best discounts on all things Windows and Xbox.
It's that time again: Amazon Prime Day is back with a vengeance in the middle of October for Big Deal Days. Alright, so it's not officially carrying the same title, but unless you're a megafan of the brand, you'll likely call it Prime Day 2, just as we do.
The rules are the same as the Amazon Prime Day event in July: those who sign up for an Amazon Prime membership (or sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel it immediately after, if you want) will be eligible for exclusive discounts.
Not everything listed on Amazon during these events offers genuine savings, and it's easy to be caught up in inflated price scams. Lucky for you, we're rounding up only the best, actual savings and cutting out the junk to save you time.
Big Deal Days officially started at 3 AM ET on Tuesday, October 10, but some deals still appeared early. The real trick now is getting to the best discounts before stock runs out, so we'll be running this live blog and bringing you the hottest savings while supplies last. Check back regularly to find the best deals on all things Windows and Xbox.
Big Deal Days: Quick deals
- Amazon Prime 30-day Free Trial: Sign up at Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K:
was $49.99now $22.99 at Amazon
- Blink Mini security camera:
was $34.99now $19.99 at Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell:
was $99.95now $54.99 at Amazon
- Blink Outdoor Security (3rd Gen):
was $249.99now $99.99 at Amazon
Big Deal Days: Hot new deals
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: was
$259 now $132.40 at Amazon
AMD's 6-core, 12-thread Ryzen APU is an absolute steal at this price. Not only is the CPU part capable of delivering excellent performance, but the killer feature is a surprisingly capable integrated Radeon GPU that is actually capable of playing some games pretty well. The CPU cores are unlocked, so you can tweak them, and with only a 65W TDP, it's pretty efficient, too.
✅Great for: Building a budget-focused custom gaming PC.
💰Price check: $139 at Best Buy
QNAP TR-004 4-bay DAS enclosure + 4 x 4TB Seagate Ironwolf HDD bundle: was
$599 now $533 at Amazon
If you need a complete setup, this bundle containing a 4-bay QNAP enclosure pre-configured with four Seagate 4TB Ironwolf drives in RAID 5 is a great place to start. This is a DAS (Direct Attached Storage) rather than a NAS, so it needs to connect to a PC, but it can also be used to expand the storage of an existing QNAP NAS.
✅Great for: Getting started with network-attached storage.
💰Price check: $599 at QNAP
