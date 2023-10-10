The best Xbox deal I've seen so far ISN'T on Amazon — nab an Elite Core 2 controller for only $88
Pick up one of Microsoft's top Xbox Elite Controllers for its lowest ever price.
Amazon Prime Day 2: The Return of the Deals is going strong right now and we're keeping our eyes peeled for the best bargains. Imagine my surprise though, when the biggest deal I found wasn't on Amazon at all. Walmart has dropped the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core to an all-time low of $88. In fact, competitors are going further than a simple price match over the sale period, and are going cutthroat with their alternative sales to tempt gamers away from the lure of Amazon. This is the best deal I've seen though, and I initially thought it was a misprice.
This is a crazy value offer for gamers who want a high-quality gamepad that has enhanced comfort and control over the standard models. The black and white goes beautifully with both the Xbox Series S and X and I can't see it sticking around in stock at this all-time lowest price of $88.
Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller |
was $129.99 now $88.00 at Walmart
The best deal of the day so far for Xbox doesn't actually come from Amazon, and this is the lowest-ever price we've seen for this controller. It's a much cheaper alternative to the Elite controllers that doesn't come with the back paddles.
✅Great for: A premium feel controller with monstrous 40+ hour battery life.
💰Price check: $99.99 at Best Buy
Considering the basic Xbox Series X|S controller retails at $64.99 when full price, to get an Elite controller for just over $20 more is an incredible deal. You're getting a hell of a lot more for your money here as the Elite Series 2 Core has adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a rubberized grip, and customizable trigger locks. It also holds over 40 hours of charge so you needn't worry about it letting you down during long gaming sessions.
The only real drawback with the Elite Controller Series 2 Core to the Elite 2 is that it doesn't come with the back paddles but thankfully those are on sale on Amazon right now in a bunch of colors.
eXtremeRate Xbox Elite Controller Paddles |
$22.99 $12.69 at Amazon
Want some paddles for your Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core? These ones from eXtremeRate are great, and right now, they're on sale for a fantastic 45% off.
The Elite Controller Series 2 Core hit below $100 only a mere month ago, and it was a great deal then, for $88 this is the lowest price I've ever seen the gamepad sell for, and as it's my favorite official Xbox controller and one the Best Xbox Controllers, it's certainly worth your attention. I can't see the stock lasting long at this price.
Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.