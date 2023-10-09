Forget Prime Big Deal Days: These gaming deals are better than anything you'll find on Amazon

This week is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, but you don't have to be a Prime member to get the best tech deals. In fact, you don't have to shop at Amazon at all. Best Buy, Dell, Razer, Newegg, and plenty of other retailers have slashed their prices on the best laptops, gaming PCs, and accessories.

While there will be, and already are, some excellent Prime Big Deal Days deals through Amazon, what you're looking for may not be on sale through the popular online retailer. You may also prefer to shop at another store for whatever reason.

Big Deal Days: The best early savings

Before you check out the best non-Amazon deals right now, you can take a quick glance at some add-ons and smaller devices that are worth a look.

Today's best gaming deals

Razer Blade 15 | was from $3,699.99 now from $2,199.99 at Razer The Razer Blade 15 is a convenient and attractive gaming laptop that you can pick up at a significant discount. Since the Blade 15 runs on a CPU and GPU that are one generation old, Razer is keen to clear out its stock. To do so, it's cut up to 40% off the Razer Blade 15. There are a variety of discounts available, all of which are worth checking out to see which lines up with your particular needs. Arguably the best deal is on the Razer Blade 15 with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. That version of the gaming laptop is 40% off, cutting its price by a whopping $1,500. ✅Best features: The RTX 3080 Ti in the Razer Blade 15 is still powerful enough for the best PC games, though some titles may require lowered settings. 💰Price check: $3,398.99 at Walmart (240Hz model)

Alienware Aurora R15 | was $3,799 now $2,999.99 at Dell Alienware is Dell's gaming brand, giving gamers an easy way to pick up prebuilt desktops and other PCs. The Alienware Aurora R15 is a powerful prebuilt gaming PC that runs on up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. Those processors are more than enough to handle the best PC games. This particular model includes 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Alienware has since released an Alienware Aurora R16 with improved airflow. While the newer model has several improvements over the R15, it comes at a much higher price. The Alienware Aurora R15 gets you the RTX 4090 and other high-end specs at a much more affordable price, especially when you take advantage of the current $800 discount. ✅Best features: The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is a powerful graphics card that can handle the best PC games, especially when paired with a high-end CPU. 💰Price check: $3,099.99 at Best Buy (Intel Core i9 and RTX 4080 model)

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 | was $2,200 now 1,800 at Samsung What good are the best PC games if you can't see what's happening when you play? the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 features a massive 49-inch curved display. But the OLED gaming monitor is about more than size. It also has a 0.03ms response time and a 240Hz refresh rate. The 32:9 aspect ratio of the Odyssey G9's screen is filled with a 5120 x 1440 resolution. That panel supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to help deliver smooth gameplay. While you'll get the most out of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 with a powerful gaming PC, you can also enjoy titles without any computer at all. The monitor includes Samsung Gaming Hub, which allows you to stream games through Xbox Cloud Gaming and other services. The gargantuan Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 normally costs $1,799.99 but you can get it right now for $400 off. ✅Best features: The massive, curved display of this monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate can be the centerpiece of your PC gaming setup. 💰Price check: $1,399.99 at Newegg