Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — discounted gaming laptops that I would actually buy

At this point, you would think Amazon Prime Days would be good enough for the name of its sales events, but Prime Big Deal Days is here instead, like a cheap Halloween outfit disguising it as unique.

It's the same story as the 'official' Prime Day back in July: if you're an Amazon Prime member (or you sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel it immediately after, like a genius), you can bag exclusive discounts.

In true Amazon fashion, the page listings are littered with garbage carried over from cheap bulk-buy retailers, but some genuine gaming laptop deals are hiding among them. Rather than point you in a vague general direction, I'm rounding up the best gaming laptop discounts from Prime Big Deal Days and listing them here.

Although Big Deal Days officially starts at 3 AM ET on Tuesday, October 10, early deals appeared as always. I'll keep searching for the laptops worth having and warn you of scams and fake discounts.

Big Deal Days: The best early savings

Today's best gaming laptop deals

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 — RTX 3070 Ti: was $2,049.99 now $1,672.97 at Amazon ASUS is no stranger to the laptop market, but its ROG Strix line is specifically marketed towards hardcore gamers, and the Scar 15 gaming laptop is one of the best examples. It's packing so much powerful hardware to the point it was almost overkill upon release, but now the Prime Deal Days sale has brought the price down below $2,000; it's far more reasonable. A previous-gen 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor pairs with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card and 16GB of modern DDR5 memory alongside a 1TB solid-state hard drive for storage. In simple terms, this gaming laptop was at the top of its game when it launched last year, and now it's a bargain powerhouse capable of running modern AAA titles with enough space for several games installed at a time. Its 15.6-inch screen features a 240Hz panel with 100% accuracy in the DCI-P3 color gamut, perfect for content creators to cut together highlight reels of their gameplay or real-life vlog footage. Ultra-modern Wi-Fi 6E support means wireless networking couldn't get any better for online multiplayer, and Bluetooth 5.2 supports wireless controllers. ✅Best features: Thunderbolt 4 support for the fastest external storage means you'll never worry about permanently losing larger game installs and save files. 💰Price check: $1,798.99 at Newegg

Big Deal Days: Frequently asked questions

The specifics for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are now publicly available, with minor hints as to which brands and categories will enjoy significant discounts. Rest assured, we'll update this page with the latest dates and details whenever the company releases more information.

When is Prime Big Deal Days happening? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days starts at 3 AM ET on Tuesday, October 10, and will run through October 11. If you have any Alexa-compatible hardware, you can say, "Alexa, set a reminder for Prime Big Deal Days" to have Amazon create a reminder for the event.

Which countries are taking part in Big Deal Days? Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK will all take part in Prime Big Deal Days via their respective storefronts. If your country doesn't have its own localized version of Amazon, you may still be able to make purchases from a neighboring variant, but usual restrictions likely apply, so check your local Amazon international shipping terms and conditions.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership? Yes. Prime Big Deal Days is a member-exclusive sales event just like Prime Day before it and Prime Early Access Sale before that. If you're not already a member, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 annually (plus tax) to qualify for discounts. For new users, a 30-day trial of Prime is the perfect way to take advantage since you're free to cancel your subscription after the event.