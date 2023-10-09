Here are the best Xbox accessories under $75 for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

It's Amazon Prime Day 2: Revenge of the Prime Day. At least that's what I have written on my calendar instead of the official title of Prime Big Deal Days. It's another double-day sales event, so I think my name is OK.

Just kidding. The rules for Big Deal Days are exactly the same as the proper Amazon Prime Day event from July: anyone who signs up for an Amazon Prime membership (or sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancels it immediately after, if you're clever) will be eligible for exclusive discounts.

Of course, not everything listed on Amazon during these Big Deal Days will come with authentic money-saving deals. We still see familiar signs of cheap junk re-listed by third-party sellers looking to make a quick buck, and they're out to scam you as usual. Not to worry: Genuine Xbox accessories are hidden among the thousands of listings, and we're listing the best.

Although Big Deal Days officially starts at 3 AM ET on Tuesday, October 10, early deals appeared anyway. We'll keep searching for the Xbox accessories worth buying and steer you away from price-inflated time wasters.

Big Deal Days: The best early savings

Today's best Xbox accessory deals

Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller| was $64.99 now $48.99 at Amazon Whether this is a gift for you or your Player 2, you can get a bunch of colors for only $48.99 in the US or £40 in the UK, which is a steal for what we believe to be the best Xbox controller you can get. ✅Great for: Xbox gamers who want a range of color options Price check: $64.99 at Newegg

Turtle Beach Atom Mobile Game Controller| was $79.99 now $49.95 at Amazon This Turtle Beach offering looks great with its chunky and comfortable controls and connects with Bluetooth to various devices. The split design fits most screen sizes and clips together for travel. Check out our full Atom controller review for why this is one of our top mobile controllers for Xbox Cloud Gaming. ✅Great for: Using Xbox Cloud Gaming on your mobile, no need to remove your case Price check: $99.95 at Walmart

GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller for Xbox | was $49.99 now $44.99 at Amazon If you're in the market for a wired controller, our GameSir G7 SE review proved it a fantastic option for players of all skill levels and should work well for those with smaller hands, too. The G7's rear buttons can be remapped to act as any of the other buttons on the controller, and they work perfectly. ✅Great for: Remappable rear buttons Price check: $44.99 at Newegg

Big Deal Days: Frequently asked questions

The specifics for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are now publicly available, with minor hints as to which brands and categories will enjoy significant discounts. Rest assured, we'll update this page with the latest dates and details whenever the company releases more information.

When is Prime Big Deal Days happening? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days starts at 3 AM ET on Tuesday, October 10, and will run through October 11. If you have any Alexa-compatible hardware, you can say, "Alexa, set a reminder for Prime Big Deal Days" to have Amazon create a reminder for the event.

Which countries are taking part in Big Deal Days? Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK will all take part in Prime Big Deal Days via their respective storefronts. If your country doesn't have its own localized version of Amazon, you may still be able to make purchases from a neighboring variant, but usual restrictions likely apply, so check your local Amazon international shipping terms and conditions.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership? Yes. Prime Big Deal Days is a member-exclusive sales event just like Prime Day before it and Prime Early Access Sale before that. If you're not already a member, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 annually (plus tax) to qualify for discounts. For new users, a 30-day trial of Prime is the perfect way to take advantage since you're free to cancel your subscription after the event.