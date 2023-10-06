Best PC parts and accessories under $75 for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Ah, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. A 48-hour event where you can find some of the best PC parts and PC accessories on sale for under $75. Whether you've been meaning to upgrade your current computer area or just love landing yourself the best discounts possible, this is the time to pay attention.

Leading up to the big event and all throughout it, I'm rounding up the best deals I can find, including the best PC game accessories. Availability will change depending on how fast a deal sells out, so I'm updating this list with the latest available deals that bring the best PC parts and accessories under $75. Check back frequently to see what the latest discounts include.



Amazon Prime Big Deal Days specifically starts on Oct. 10 at 1 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET and ends on Oct. 11, 2023 at 1 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Today's best early deals

We still have some time before the official Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts kick off, but some awesome PC parts and accessories are on sale ahead of the event.

Anker 364 USB-C Hub: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon This 10-in-1 port hub provides various connections to make your laptop or PC desktop area more convenient. There are two HDMI 2.0 ports, an Ethernet port, a USB-C PD-In port, an SD card slot, two USB-A 2.0 ports, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port.

✅Pros: Small form factor, provides 10 ports ❌Cons: No DisplayPort

TP-Link WiFi 6E Card AXE5400: was $89.99 now $71.99 at Amazon Get drawing or signing virtual documents easier with this 10x6-inch drawing tablet. It's simpler than professional options but still provides 8,192 levels of pressure as well as a 60-degree tilt function for varying your strokes. The pen doesn't require a battery to operate and the tablet itself connects to your laptop or computer via Bluetooth 5.0. Additional colors are available. ✅Pros: Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 connection, works with PC and Mac, 8,192 levels of pressure ❌Cons: Not as pressure sensitive as more expensive options

Kingston Fury Beast RGB 16GB DDR5-4800 CL38 | was $115.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Anyone looking for a DDR5 kit compatible with the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series desktop CPUs alongside Intel's 13th Gen Core chips in a 2x 8GB will appreciate this deal. Additionally, the Kingston Fury Beast includes customizable RGB to give your rig a fun vibe. ✅ Pros: AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors ❌Cons: Fury software can be finicky

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Today's best PC part deals

This area will be updated with the very best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days PC part deals once the big event starts. So until then, check out the best early deals above.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Today's best PC accessory deals

This area will be updated with the very best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days PC accessory deals once the big event starts. So until then, check out the best early deals above.

Big Deal Days: Frequently asked questions

The specifics for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are now publicly available, with minor hints as to which brands and categories will enjoy significant discounts. Rest assured, we'll update this page with the latest dates and details whenever the company releases more information.

When is Prime Big Deal Days happening? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days starts at 3 AM ET on Tuesday, October 10, and will run through October 11. If you have any Alexa-compatible hardware, you can say, "Alexa, set a reminder for Prime Big Deal Days" to have Amazon create a reminder for the event.

Which countries are taking part in Big Deal Days? Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK will all take part in Prime Big Deal Days via their respective storefronts. If your country doesn't have its own localized version of Amazon, you may still be able to make purchases from a neighboring variant, but usual restrictions likely apply, so check your local Amazon international shipping terms and conditions.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership? Yes. Prime Big Deal Days is a member-exclusive sales event just like Prime Day before it and Prime Early Access Sale before that. If you're not already a member, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 annually (plus tax) to qualify for discounts. For new users, a 30-day trial of Prime is the perfect way to take advantage since you're free to cancel your subscription after the event.