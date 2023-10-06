Best PC parts and accessories under $25 for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Whether you've been meaning to spice up your PC setup or acquire some of the best PC game accessories, doing so during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is a great way to do it while saving a ton of money. I've been scouring the internet looking for the very best PC part deals and PC accessory deals leading up to this event and have rounded up an awesome selection of discounts under $25.

You might be surprised just what kind of great tech is selling for this low of a price right now, but that's the magic of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Helpful, discounted PC parts and accessories change from day to day depending on availability, but they might include things like the best USB hubs, Wi-fi extenders, computer fans, adapters, cables, and more. So check back frequently to see what deals under $25 are currently available.



Amazon Prime Big Deal Days specifically starts on Oct. 10 at 1 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET and ends on Oct. 11, 2023 at 1 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Today's best early deals

We still have some time before the official Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts kick off, but some awesome PC parts and accessories are on sale ahead of the event.

Anker 332 USB-C Hub: was $34.99 now $15.99 at Amazon Offering a total of five ports with 4K HDMI display, Anker's USB-C hub is an excellent peripheral for your laptop or desktop area. It's small and compact making it easy to travel with . Plus, Anker is a very trusted company that produces reliable products, so you know it will work efficiently. Make sure to tick the extra $2 off coupon before checkout to get the full sale price.



✅Pros: Small and compact, 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A 3.0 ports, an HDMI port ❌Cons: No DisplayPort or ethernet ports

NETGEAR 5-Port Ethernet Hub: was $22.99 now $15.99 at Amazon If you need a way to connect multiple devices to a wired internet connection but only have limited options then this hub will make things easier. There are five ethernet ports all contained within a compact casing, so it won't be an eyesore or take up a ton of room wherever you place it. ✅Pros: Easy setup, small form factor ❌Cons: No other port types

TP-Link WiFi Extender RE220: was $34.99 now $14.99 at Amazon This simple and inexpensive device can help provide up to 44% more bandwidth in your home when installed, making it easier for your laptop to access Wi-Fi from any room. It covers up to 1,200 square feet and can host up to 30 devices. Prime Members can save an additional $5 by clicking on the coupon before checkout. ✅Pros: Small and unintrusive, 5GHz/2.4Ghz, covers up to 1200 Sq.ft ❌Cons: No built-in ethernet ports

Cryo360 WiFi Extender: was $36.99 now $18.99 at Amazon After plugging in and setting up this Wi-Fi extender, it can help boost your signal and make it up to 75% faster than it was before. That way you don't have to worry about losing your laptop or other devices' Wi-Fi connections when moving about your home. ✅Pros: Compact plugin, built-in ethernet port ❌Cons: Only one color

Computer monitor base: was $33.45 now $22.13 at Amazon You can get your computer monitor at just the right height and angle with this VESA base. It swivels, moves up and down, and rotates. Note that it's designed for monitors that are 13 to 32 inches and can hold up to 77 pounds, making it a good fit for most displays. ✅Pros: VESA mount, supports up to 77lbs, adjustable base ❌Cons: Doesn't work with displays that are larger than 32 inches

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Today's best PC part deals

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Today's best PC accessory deals

Big Deal Days: Frequently asked questions

The specifics for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are now publicly available, with minor hints as to which brands and categories will enjoy significant discounts. Rest assured, we'll update this page with the latest dates and details whenever the company releases more information.

When is Prime Big Deal Days happening? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days starts at 3 AM ET on Tuesday, October 10, and will run through October 11. If you have any Alexa-compatible hardware, you can say, "Alexa, set a reminder for Prime Big Deal Days" to have Amazon create a reminder for the event.

Which countries are taking part in Big Deal Days? Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK will all take part in Prime Big Deal Days via their respective storefronts. If your country doesn't have its own localized version of Amazon, you may still be able to make purchases from a neighboring variant, but usual restrictions likely apply, so check your local Amazon international shipping terms and conditions.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership? Yes. Prime Big Deal Days is a member-exclusive sales event just like Prime Day before it and Prime Early Access Sale before that. If you're not already a member, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 annually (plus tax) to qualify for discounts. For new users, a 30-day trial of Prime is the perfect way to take advantage since you're free to cancel your subscription after the event.