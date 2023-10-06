Best PC parts and accessories under $100 for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, several of the best PC game accessories and best PC parts will go on sale for under $100. Of course, these sales are dependent upon availability and might sell out as the event goes on.

We're busy each day leading up to the event rounding up the very best early deals to choose from, which can include some of the best processors (CPUs) or the best graphics cards (GPUs), to help you save money on reliable and powerful tech. That means everything from controllers to headsets or even SSDs and processors. So check back here frequently to see what the latest PC part and accessory deals are for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days specifically starts on Oct. 10 at 1 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET and ends on Oct. 11, 2023 at 1 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Today's best early deals

We still have some time before the official Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts kick off, but some awesome PC parts and accessories are on sale ahead of the event.

TP-Link AX1500 WiFi 6 Extender: was $89.99 now $54.99 at Amazon Once installed in your home or office, this device helps boost Wi-Fi coverage up to 1,500 square feet while supporting as many as 25 devices. The companion app makes it easy to interact with and it provides a Gigabit Ethernet port for a faster, wired connection for your laptop or computer. ✅Pros: 1.5 Gbps, built-in Ethernet port, boosts coverage up to 1,500 Sq.ft. ❌Cons: Installation isn't as intuitive as some other extenders

TP-Link WiFi 6E Card AXE5400: was $79.99 now $54.99 at Amazon You can upgrade your rig with low latency Wi-Fi 6E via this AXE5400 Wi-Fi card and included antenna base. TP-Link is a known and trusted tech company that specializes and Wi-Fi devices and as such, this product works efficiently with Windows 10 and Windows 11. ✅Pros: Easy installation, antenna has a magnetized base, supports Bluetooth 5.3 ❌Cons: You will need to download drivers from online

MUSETEX E-ATX PC case: was $179.99 now $79.99 at Amazon



LIGHTNING DEAL — 56% off Working on building a brand-new rig? You've got to have a good computer case and this one is perfect for anyone who likes to see what's inside since its side panels feature tempered glass. It comes with four RGB fans pre-installed as well as seven expansion slots. ✅Pros: Pre-installed RGB fans, glass panels, seven expansion slots, fits up to 390mm GPU ❌Cons: You might want to swap fans out for something more powerful

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller White | was $139.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Usually, these premium Xbox controllers are rather expensive, but this current discount makes them more affordable. It's compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs via Bluetooth. Price check: $113.99 at Newegg ✅Pros: 40-hour battery life, headphone jack, interchangeable D-pad, USB-C charging ❌Cons: Only the white one is on sale at this low price

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Today's best PC part deals

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Today's best PC accessory deals

Big Deal Days: Frequently asked questions

The specifics for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are now publicly available, with minor hints as to which brands and categories will enjoy significant discounts. Rest assured, we'll update this page with the latest dates and details whenever the company releases more information.

When is Prime Big Deal Days happening? Amazon Prime Big Deal Days starts at 3 AM ET on Tuesday, October 10, and will run through October 11. If you have any Alexa-compatible hardware, you can say, "Alexa, set a reminder for Prime Big Deal Days" to have Amazon create a reminder for the event.

Which countries are taking part in Big Deal Days? Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK will all take part in Prime Big Deal Days via their respective storefronts. If your country doesn't have its own localized version of Amazon, you may still be able to make purchases from a neighboring variant, but usual restrictions likely apply, so check your local Amazon international shipping terms and conditions.

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership? Yes. Prime Big Deal Days is a member-exclusive sales event just like Prime Day before it and Prime Early Access Sale before that. If you're not already a member, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 annually (plus tax) to qualify for discounts. For new users, a 30-day trial of Prime is the perfect way to take advantage since you're free to cancel your subscription after the event.