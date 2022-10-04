Best NAS hard drives 2022: Reliable storage for Synology

Choosing the best hard drives for your network-attached storage (NAS) is incredibly important. Western Digital and Seagate are the two giants for storage, and both companies offer an almost identical offering specifically designed with servers in mind. This makes it easy to select the right drive(s) for your NAS.

(Image credit: Future)

Seagate IronWolf The best overall hard drive designed for NAS Specifications Capacity: 1TB - 14TB Bays: Up to 8 Speed: Up to 240MB/s Workload: 180TB/yr Warranty: 3 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab)

The Seagate IronWolf series is the company's solution for NAS setups, rivaling the Western Digital Red, but with faster speeds available. Like AgileArray, similar technology is implemented to offer enhanced performance and reliability over desktop drives, and these units can be installed in boxes that support up to eight bays. IronWolf Pro is the next step up with slightly more expensive drives but increased supported bays, workload rates, and a limited warranty.

Most importantly, these drives can be run 24/7 without shutdown. The IronWolf family of NAS hard drives come in 1TB, 2TB, 3TB, 4TB, 6TB, 8TB, 10TB, 12TB, 14TB, and 16TB versions and with three-year warranties. Do note that only configurations of 4TB and above sport rotational vibration sensors. The 6TB and above models run at 7,200 RPM.

Hard drive Max bays Speed Workload Warranty Price $ per GB Seagate IronWolf 1TB 8 180MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $55 (opens in new tab) $0.06 Seagate IronWolf 2TB 8 180MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $80 (opens in new tab) $0.04 Seagate IronWolf 3TB 8 180MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $95 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Seagate IronWolf 4TB 8 180MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $83 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Seagate IronWolf 6TB 8 180MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $139 (opens in new tab) $0.02 Seagate IronWolf 8TB 8 180MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $185 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Seagate IronWolf 10TB 8 180MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $220 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Seagate IronWolf 12TB 8 180MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $230 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Seagate IronWolf 14TB 8 240MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $443 (opens in new tab) $0.03

(Image credit: Source: Western Digital)

Western Digital Red Plus A close runner-up NAS Specifications Capacity: 1TB - 14TB Bays: Up to 8 Speed: Up to 210MB/s Workload: 180TB/yr Warranty: 3 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Much like Seagate, WD has been making storage solutions for PCs for many years, and it offers reliable drives for any NAS. As with the Seagate drives, I recommend at least 4TB. WD's Red Plus hard drives are manufactured for NAS use and can be deployed in systems that support up to eight bays.

Backed by three-year limited warranties and a powerful brand in the storage market, WD drives are well known to be of top quality, and they last a long time. Red isn't the fastest hard drive series on the market, but using them in a RAID formation can make up for this. This particular series of drives comes in 1TB, 2TB, 3TB, 4TB, 6TB, 8TB, 10TB, 12TB, and 14TB versions.

Each drive comes with the company's NASware 3.0 for enhanced reliability and performance. It's also worth noting that WD doesn't ship any mounting brackets or screws with these drives. What makes WD drives appealing is that every capacity option has vibration protection, but if you need faster speeds (drives that run at 7,200 RPM), you will need to fork out more for the higher capacities or Red Pro series.

Hard drive Max bays Speed Workload Warranty Price $ per GB Western Digital Red Plus 1TB 8 150MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $50 (opens in new tab) $0.06 Western Digital Red Plus 2TB 8 175MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $60 (opens in new tab) $0.04 Western Digital Red Plus 3TB 8 175MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $65 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Western Digital Red Plus 4TB 8 175MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $70 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Western Digital Red Plus 6TB 8 175MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $110 (opens in new tab) $0.02 Western Digital Red Plus 8TB 8 210MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $209 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Western Digital Red Plus 10TB 8 215MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $200 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Western Digital Red Plus 12TB 8 196MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $225 (opens in new tab) $0.04 Western Digital Red Plus 14TB 8 210MB/s 180TB/yr 3 years $314 (opens in new tab) $0.03

(Image credit: Source: Seagate)

Seagate Exos Best for serious storage Specifications Capacity: 1TB - 18TB Bays: No limit Speed: Up to 270MB/s Workload: 550TB/yr Warranty: 5 years Today's Best Deals View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Seagate's Exos series is the company's enterprise range of hard drives. They're designed with helium inside for enhanced performance and reliability. The improved caching is great for big data applications, including Chia farming.

The 7E2 series takes you from 1TB up to 10TB, which is where the X16 and X18 families take over. The X18 can go all the way up to 18TB, which is more than enough for most home or small NAS enclosure setups. These drives come with a workload rate of 550TB per year and have a warranty of five years.

Hard drive Max bays Speed Workload Warranty Price $ per GB Seagate Exos 7E2 1TB ~ 194MB/s 550TB/yr 5 years $70 (opens in new tab) $0.09 Seagate Exos 7E2 2TB ~ 194MB/s 550TB/yr 5 years $145 (opens in new tab) $0.06 Seagate Exos 7E8 4TB ~ 215MB/s 550TB/yr 5 years $149 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Seagate Exos 7E8 6TB ~ 226MB/s 550TB/yr 5 years $130 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Seagate Exos 7E8 8TB ~ 249MB/s 550TB/yr 5 years $175 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Seagate Exos 7E8 10TB ~ 249MB/s 550TB/yr 5 years $280 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Seagate Exos X16 12TB ~ 261MB/s 550TB/yr 5 years $250 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Seagate Exos X16 14TB ~ 261MB/s 550TB/yr 5 years $222 (opens in new tab) $0.02 Seagate Exos X16 16TB ~ 261MB/s 550TB/yr 5 years $263 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Seagate Exos X18 18TB ~ 270MB/s 550TB/yr 5 years $297 (opens in new tab) $0.02

(Image credit: Source: Seagate)

Seagate IronWolf Pro Best for pros who need a more powerful NAS Specifications Capacity: 4TB - 18TB Bays: Up to 24 Speed: 260MB/s Workload: 300TB/yr Warranty: 5 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you want the best of what Seagate has to offer in terms of NAS storage, have a look at the IronWolf Pro series. All the Pro drives spin at 7,200 RPM and can handle 250MB/s of sustained data transfer, with bursts of around 6Gb/s. There's also an extended five-year warranty and a 300TB per year workload limit. The Pro line of Seagate IronWolf drives also supports up to 24 bays.

Hard drive Max bays Speed Workload Warranty Price $ per GB Seagate IronWolf Pro 4TB 24 214MB/s 300TB/yr 5 years $120 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Seagate IronWolf Pro 8TB 24 214MB/s 300TB/yr 5 years $230 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Seagate IronWolf Pro 10TB 24 214MB/s 300TB/yr 5 years $270 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Seagate IronWolf Pro 12TB 24 250MB/s 300TB/yr 5 years $290 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Seagate IronWolf Pro 14TB 24 250MB/s 300TB/yr 5 years $336 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Seagate IronWolf Pro 16TB 24 250MB/s 300TB/yr 5 years $300 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Seagate IronWolf Pro 18TB 24 260MB/s 300TB/yr 5 years $350 (opens in new tab) $0.03

(Image credit: Source: Western Digital)

Western Digital Red Pro Another quality NAS option for pros Specifications Capacity: 2TB - 20TB Bays: Up to 24 Speed: Up to 270MB/s Workload: 300TB/yr Warranty: 5 years Today's Best Deals View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Lenovo USA (opens in new tab)

Western Digital's Red Pro range of drives is specifically designed for use with network storage. With support for up to a 300TB per year workload rate, these drives are reliable and capable with 7200 PRM motors. Other handy features you'd also find in Seagate's IronWolf Pro range include error recovery and anti-vibration tech.

They're backed by a five-year warranty and will be right at home inside an enclosure with up to 24 drive bays.

Hard drive Max bays Speed Workload Warranty Price $ per GB Western Digital Red Pro 2TB 24 164MB/s 300TB/yr 5 years $85 (opens in new tab) $0.05 Western Digital Red Pro 4TB 24 217MB/s 300TB/yr 5 years $110 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Western Digital Red Pro 6TB 24 238MB/s 300TB/yr 5 years $180 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Western Digital Red Pro 8TB 24 235MB/s 300TB/yr 5 years $225 (opens in new tab) $0.04 Western Digital Red Pro 10TB 24 265MB/s 300TB/yr 5 years $286 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Western Digital Red Pro 12TB 24 240MB/s 300TB/yr 5 years $308 (opens in new tab) $0.03 Western Digital Red Pro 14TB 24 255MB/s 300TB/yr 5 years $360 (opens in new tab) $0.04 Western Digital Red Pro 16TB 24 259MB/s 300TB/yr 5 years $375 (opens in new tab) $0.04 Western Digital Red Pro 18TB 24 272MB/s 300TB/yr 5 years $428 (opens in new tab) $0.04 Western Digital Red Pro 20TB 24 272MB/s 300TB/yr 5 years $400 (opens in new tab) $0.04

(Image credit: Future)

Synology SAT5200 This best NAS SSD option is faster than hard drives Specifications Capacity: 480GB - 3.8TB Bays: No limit Speed: 530MB/s Workload: 1.3 DWPD Warranty: 5 years Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Need even more performance for your NAS? You'll need an SSD. It's possible to use 2.5-inch drives that can be purchased from anywhere, but if you want something truly special for your server, I'd recommend looking at the Synology SAT5200. This range of SSD storage makes use of the 6GB/s SATA interface for read and write speeds of 530MB/s and 500MB/s, respectively.

SSD Max bays Speed Workload Warranty Price $ per GB Synology SAT5200 480GB ~ 530MB/s 1.3 DWPD 5 years $250 (opens in new tab) $0.37 Synology SAT5200 960GB ~ 530MB/s 1.3 DWPD 5 years $311 (opens in new tab) $0.18 Synology SAT5200 1.9TB ~ 530MB/s 1.3 DWPD 5 years $662 (opens in new tab) $0.20 Synology SAT5200 3.8TB ~ 530MB/s 1.3 DWPD 5 years $1,228 (opens in new tab) $0.32

Choosing the best NAS hard drives

Whether you go with Seagate, Western Digital, or another brand, it's always a good idea to pick up a hard drive designed for NAS use. All of the drives mentioned here fit that bill. While you can technically use a traditional desktop-class drive, I'd recommend against doing so. Desktop-class hard drives aren't designed to be operating continuously, and they're not backed by extended warranties, nor do they come with advanced protective features you find on NAS drives.

Seagate comes out slightly on top since Western Digital doesn't offer any 7,200 RPM drives unless you pay more for the Red Pro series. Everything else is pretty much identical between the two storage families. This extra speed found in higher capacity drives from Seagate means increased access speeds, which is essential for storing and loading files on your server — looking for hard drives to install into your NAS? Go with the Seagate IronWolf.

If you need even more performance, go with Seagate IronWolf Pro, which will provide 7,200 RPM motors that can allow for up to 250MB/s of sustained data transfer, with bursts of around 6Gb/s. Then you've got SSDs like Synology's SAT5200 range for ultimate performance. We've gone into detail on how to pick the right NAS to work with your Plex media server, and these drives will fit the bill perfectly. You may also want to check out our lists of the very best NAS for home and best NAS for Plex.