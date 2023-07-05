The best Prime Day 4K and ultrawide monitor deals 2023: Fast response times, refresh rates, and beautiful color accuracy

While definitely not the most expensive part of a computer setup, PC monitors can be rather costly. This is especially true if you're interested in the best 4k monitors and best ultrawide monitors that offer faster response times and refresh rates or other sought-after features like support for AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC. Thankfully, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the perfect time to find any computer monitor selling at a major discount and so I've rounded up the very best deals.

There are several different panel types to choose from which might make choosing a monitor a little daunting, To learn more about the latest and greatest options, you can check out our guide about which is the best display type between OLED vs QLED vs AMOLED vs Mini LED. They all have their perks and their weaknesses, but some are better suited to certain tasks than others.

Today's best Prime Day 4K monitor deals

These days, it's becoming more and more common for the majority of computer monitors to be 4K, but it isn't always guaranteed. 4K means that a monitor offers a resolution of around 4,000 pixels horizontally along the display, which typically means crisper details than lower resolution options. Here are the best 4K monitor Prime Day 2023 deals.

BenQ PD3205U 32-inch: was $799 now $649 at Amazon This simple IPS 4K display offers two USB-A 3.1 ports, three USB-C ports, and a DisplayPort to fit your connection needs. It also provides amazing color accuracy and HDR10 for a crisp and vibrant viewing experience. It's capable of working with Windows 11 PCs while also being Mac-ready, in case you need to connect both types of devices. This is the lowest it's ever been at Amazon, but you can also find it selling at this low price at Best Buy right now too. Price check: Best Buy $649

SAMSUNG G70A Odyssey 28-inch : was $799 now $639 at Amazon Sometimes, it isn't even Amazon who has the best prices going on during Prime Day, as is the case with this monitor. While it is discounted a fair amount at Amazon, it's discounted even further at Best Buy. With this UHD LED display, you'll enjoy HDR 400, 144Hz refresh rate, G-SYNC, and FreeSync.



Alternative price: Best Buy $499

Today's best Prime Day ultrawide monitor deals

Ultrawide monitors aren't just long monitors, they tend to be curved displays that offer about a third more screen space than normal monitors at a 21:9 ratio. They're excellent for office use, creative projects, and even gaming. Without further ado, here are the best ultrawide monitor Prime Day 2023 deals going on now.

Alienware Ultrawide Curved 38-inch (AW3821DW): was $1,259 now $899 at Amazon This fantastic IPS gaming monitor offers up to 144Hz refresh rates with 1ms response times for an extremely fast and smooth viewing experience. It also supports HDR 600 for amazing color accuracy and at 1440p your visuals will come through crisp and clear. What's more, this is the lowest price it's ever been at Amazon. Price check: Walmart $1,089

LG Curved UltraWide QHD+ 38-inch (38WQ88C-W): was $1,399 now $999 at Amazon



This is a very impressive IPS monitor thanks to the fact that it offers extremely high color accuracy, HDR10, and AMD FreeSync. However, it also stands out from the competition thanks to the included Ergo Stand which can be adjusted to hold the monitor up at various heights, angles, and tilted degrees. This LG UltaWide monitor is also available at Walmart via a Pro Seller at this decent sale price. So you can determine which Price check: Walmart $999

Dell Curved Gaming Monitor 34-inch (S3422DWG): was $499 now $349 at Amazon



Dell is one of my favorite brands when it comes to laptop displays and monitors and so I was happy to see that this 34-inch offering was on such a good sale. It's lower-priced than it's ever been before at Amazon and offers 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync in a 21:9 aspect ratio. Alternative option: $349 Dell S3222DGM 32-inch at Best Buy

If it's time to upgrade your monitor situation or you're interested in adding another monitor to your setup then Prime Day 2023 is the ideal time to find an amazing monitor deal.



Amazon Prime Day has almost always happened in July, rescheduled to October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and closer to summer in June 2021. The specific days vary, and 2023 sees Tuesday and Wednesday chosen for the 48-hour sales bonanza. Discounts don't necessarily wait for the official start date on Amazon, so some deals are already live across the store, but Prime Day officially closes at midnight on the last day in your region. Not just anyone can take advantage of the savings, though, so make sure you're ready.

When does Amazon Prime Day start? As confirmed by Amazon, Prime Day will be live between 00.01 on July 11 and 23.59 on July 12 for '48 hours of great savings across all categories on everything they need for summer and beyond,' detailed in an official Amazon press release.

Can anyone take advantage of Prime Day? To qualify for Prime Day savings, you must have an active Amazon Prime subscription. You can either pay $14.99 a month or $139 annually, although if you're signing up for the first time, you'll be eligible for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial which you can use during Prime Day and cancel afterward.