The best Prime Day Windows laptop deals 2023

As usual, Amazon Prime Day 2023 features discounts on some of the best Windows laptops if you know where to look. The category is stacked, full of popular brands offering hundreds of variants with confusing naming schemes and component combinations. Trying to make sense of the listings can be an overwhelming experience, especially since not everything displaying a discount will be a genuine bargain, so Windows Central is here to help.

Laptops designed for Windows 11 are our specialty, with an ever-growing number of reviews subjecting the latest releases to detailed scrutiny and in-depth testing. You can trust our opinion regarding notebooks, 2-in-1 laptops, and everything in between. We'll only be listing the deals worth your time and breaking down why each laptop is highlighted beyond a tempting percentage reduction.

All the products in this roundup are fantastic, as tested by us here at Windows Central. Even if it's a last-gen device, that means there's even more savings to be had. We're only recommending the best here.

Today's best Prime Day laptop deals

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1: was $1,099 now $901 at Lenovo With a 14-inch 2.2K display, Intel Core i7-1255U under the hood, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this laptop from Lenovo is an excellent on-the-go machine for productivity and creative workflows. Its 360-degree hinge transforms it from an excellent laptop into a capable tablet, and the keyboard deck also includes a fingerprint reader for quick login. Price check: Amazon $1,249

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: was $1,799 now $1,449 at Amazon The Surface Laptop 5 is a minor upgrade over its predecessor, but that doesn't mean it isn't a great laptop. It's the same as before, but with an updated typing feel, newer 12th-Gen Intel chips under the hood, and a slight improvement in battery life. Everything you could ask for. Price check: Best Buy $1,799.99

HP Pavilion 15-eg0025nr: was $945 now $743 at Amazon HP offers an affordable option for compact productivity with its Pavilion 15 featuring an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. Despite the previous-gen processor, you still get Windows 11 Pro built in, and modern Wi-Fi 6 support for rapid wireless networking. Price check: Walmart $834.99

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15: was $2,799 now $2,069 at Amazon What's better than a laptop with one display? A laptop with two displays, of course! The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 has a glorious 15-inch OLED main display and a 14-inch matte display just above the keyboard deck. Together, they make for an incredibly immersive and spacious workspace. Plus, it has an Intel 12th-Gen Core i9-12900H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 for great gaming performance. Price check: ASUS $2,799

Dell XPS 15 9520: was $2,199 now $1,899 at Amazon Even with it being last year's model, this 15-inch Dell XPS laptop with Intel's 12th-Gen Core i7-12700H is still a beast and is now more affordable than ever. This deal includes 64GB RAM and a large 2TB PCIe SSD for all your apps and documents. It's also got an NVIDIA RTX 3050, which is great for video and photo editing, and even light gaming. Price check: Best Buy $1,801

Acer Swift X: was $912 now $629 at Amazon



This invite-only deal isn't one to miss, so sign up ASAP to get a chance at a massive discount on a laptop that can suit a variety of needs. The RTX 3050 Ti ensures that you can take your favorite games on the go, while Wi-Fi 6 support ensures you're connected when you need to be for work.



Price check: Walmart $969 | Best Buy $969

Razer Blade 15: was $3,700 now $2,960 at Amazon This powerful gaming laptop runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Its high-end specs continue with a 15.6-inch 240Hz display and 32GB of RAM. This Razer Blade 15 was one of the best gaming laptops available just a year ago, and now it's 20% off.



Price check: Best Buy $2,915 (360Hz display) | B&H $2,780 (360Hz display)

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1: was $1,899 now $1,325 at Amazon This is HP's top-of-the-line 2022 laptop with a 360-degree hinge that transforms it into an excellent 2-in-1. It has a massive 16-inch display with a 3K resolution, an Intel Core i7-12700H 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. It features a gorgeous design, thin bezels, Thunderbolt 4, and a best-in-class keyboard and trackpad. Price check: Best Buy $1,352.99

Traditionally held in July, Amazon Prime Day had to shift to October 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in June 2021, it returned closer to summer. In 2023, this 48-hour sales extravaganza will be spread over Tuesday and Wednesday, offering enticing discounts. It's worth noting that discounts often appear even before the official start date on Amazon, although Prime Day formally concludes at midnight on the final day in your region. To fully capitalize on the savings, ensure you're prepared, as not everyone can take advantage of these exclusive offers.

When does Amazon Prime Day start? As confirmed by Amazon, Prime Day will be live between 00.01 on July 11 and 23.59 on July 12 for '48 hours of great savings across all categories on everything they need for summer and beyond,' detailed in an official Amazon press release.

Can anyone take advantage of Prime Day? To qualify for Prime Day savings, you must have an active Amazon Prime subscription. You can either pay $14.99 a month or $139 annually, although if you're signing up for the first time, you'll be eligible for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial which you can use during Prime Day and cancel afterward.