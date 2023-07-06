The best Prime Day gaming monitor deals 2023: High refresh rates, fast response times, and more features

It's easy to forget your monitor when investing in a powerful gaming PC or carefully selecting all your accessories and peripherals, but your gaming monitor is your window into the world of video games. It's important you have a gaming monitor that fits your needs and your PC's capabilities, and Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the best time to find one.

It can be hard to choose between the best gaming monitors, but I'll be hand selecting all the best deals this Amazon Prime Day to help you save as much money as possible, while also getting an incredible display to complete your PC gaming setup. There are also great Prime Day deals on 4K and ultrawide monitors, but I'll be focusing on monitors that balance high refresh rates, fast response times, and critical features like NVIDIA G-SYNC or AMD FreeSync.

I'll also be including monitors of all different display times, so be sure to read up on them all with our guide on OLED vs QLED vs AMOLED vs LED displays.

Today's best Prime Day gaming monitor deals

Acer Nitro XV272U 27-inch: was $299.99 now $247.14 at Amazon This gaming monitor's spec list is so impressive, it's almost hard to believe at full price, let alone with this discount. With a 1440p QHD resolution, up to a 170Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, AMD FreeSync, and basic HDR support, this is a fantastic mid-range display. Price check: $249.99 at Best Buy

Samsung Odyssey G7 28" (G70A): was $799.99 now $639.99 at Amazon Samsung is well-known for making some of the best displays, and now that's true for gaming monitors as well with its Odyssey line. This high-end monitor is a ultra-crisp 4K with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support. While its Amazon discount is great, you can get it for even less at Best Buy right now.



Price check: $499.99 at Best Buy

Today's best Prime Day curved gaming monitor deals

Dell Curved Gaming Monitor 34" (S3422DWG): was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Dell makes a ton of incredible monitors, and many of them are surprisingly great for gaming. This is a prime example with plenty of real estate, a 144Hz refresh rate, an anti-glare screen coating, and one of its lowest prices yet. Price check: $349.99 at Dell

Samsung Odyssey G7 27" (LC27G75TQSNXZA): was $699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Personally, I think that a 1440p QHD resolution at 27-inches is the sweet spot for a gaming monitor, and this ticks all my boxes. An incredible 240Hz refresh rate, a lovely curved display, and all the crucial gaming features are here in a beautiful, discounted package. Price check: $499.99 at Walmart

Samsung Odyssey G5 34" (LC34G55TWWNXZA): was $549.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Want a widescreen, curved gaming monitor on a budget? This discounted offering from Samsung still boasts a 165Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync, but its discounted price makes it more affordable than a lot of other curved monitors this size. Price check: $399.99 at B&H Photo

If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, either to upgrade or complete your PC gaming setup, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is a prime time to pull the trigger (pun intended). A ton of different top gaming monitor manufacturers like Samsung, Dell, Acer, and more are bound to participate in this year's Prime Day with sweet savings.

Amazon Prime Day has almost always happened in July, rescheduled to October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and closer to summer in June 2021. The specific days vary, and 2023 sees Tuesday and Wednesday chosen for the 48-hour sales bonanza. Discounts don't necessarily wait for the official start date on Amazon, so some deals are already live across the store, but Prime Day officially closes at midnight on the last day in your region. Not just anyone can take advantage of the savings, though, so make sure you're ready.

When does Amazon Prime Day start? As confirmed by Amazon, Prime Day will be live between 00.01 on July 11 and 23.59 on July 12 for '48 hours of great savings across all categories on everything they need for summer and beyond,' detailed in an official Amazon press release.

Can anyone take advantage of Prime Day? To qualify for Prime Day savings, you must have an active Amazon Prime subscription. You can either pay $14.99 a month or $139 annually, although if you're signing up for the first time, you'll be eligible for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial which you can use during Prime Day and cancel afterward.