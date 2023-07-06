The best Prime Day Wi-Fi router deals 2023: Save on wireless networking

Waiting for Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales to start is a smart way to save on a new Wi-Fi router, but some sneaky deals are already live, with more to come. It's an unusual category for those who aren't into the joys of home networking and assigning IP addresses, with a flurry of confusing terminology and complex acronyms. Don't worry. Testing routers is part of my job; I'm here to help.

Whether you need a standard, no-frills Wi-Fi router to supply your wireless devices with connectivity around the home, or the best Wi-Fi 6E equivalent loaded with the latest tech, I'm looking for the savings that matter. I'll split my choices into sensible categories, keeping typical routers separate from mesh Wi-Fi systems that can help cover a wider area.

Today's best Prime Day Wi-Fi router deals

TP-Link Archer AX21: was $99.99 now $84.05 at Amazon I've reviewed more expensive TP-Link routers from the same family as the AX21, but this dual-band Wi-Fi 6 variant is an absolute steal. Covers a 3-bedroom house with a combined 1.8Gbps bandwidth wirelessly or via Gigabit LAN ports. Price check: Walmart $102.86

Today's best Prime Day mesh Wi-Fi deals

TP-Link Deco X55 3-pack: was $279.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The easiest recommendation I could ever make. I haven't stopped using them since writing my Deco X55 review. Flawless dual-band Wi-Fi 6 covers my entire house, including my LAN-only desktop PC in the furthest-reaching room, which usually suffers Wi-Fi dead spots. Price check: Walmart $255.61

Amazon Prime Day has almost always happened in July, rescheduled to October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and closer to summer in June 2021. The specific days vary, and 2023 sees Tuesday and Wednesday chosen for the 48-hour sales bonanza.

Discounts don't necessarily wait for the official start date on Amazon, so some deals are already live across the store, but Prime Day officially closes at midnight on the last day in your region. Not just anyone can take advantage of the savings, though, so make sure you're ready.

When does Amazon Prime Day start? As confirmed by Amazon, Prime Day will be live between 00.01 on July 11 and 23.59 on July 12 for '48 hours of great savings across all categories on everything they need for summer and beyond,' detailed in an official Amazon press release.

Can anyone take advantage of Prime Day? To qualify for Prime Day savings, you must have an active Amazon Prime subscription. You can either pay $14.99 a month or $139 annually, although if you're signing up for the first time, you'll be eligible for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial which you can use during Prime Day and cancel afterward.