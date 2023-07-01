TP-Link's best Wi-Fi 6 router is 20% off

Finding a reliable router capable of high speeds and good range with plenty of connectivity potential can be a chore. There are so many options for your home network that decision fatigue feels almost inevitable. TP-Link's Archer series of routers are consistently among the best wifi routers in our experience, and a 20% off deal on one is not something you will want to miss.

TP-Link Archer AX73 $200 $160 Save 20% on the TP-Link Archer AX73 WiFi 6 router and get gigabit speeds with long-range coverage, ideal with connectivity for up to 200 devices.

The TP-Link Archer AX73 router is capable of 8K streaming when paired with Gigabit broadband and offers faster WiFi for better browsing, streaming, gaming, and downloading, even when you're doing it all simultaneously. The router features 6 antennas capable of intelligent beamforming, so all of your devices are getting the best-concentrated connection they can all the time.

While the Archer AX73 can connect up to 200 devices wirelessly, it also offers a single Gigabit WAN and 4 Gigabit LAN ports for high-speed connections to your wired devices. The onboard USB 3.0 port is also handy for connecting a NAS (network-attached storage) system so that your media is always just a click away.

The TP-Link Archer AX73 typically retails for $200, but it is currently available for 20% off at just $160.