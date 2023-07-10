This 3.0 Gbps Wi-Fi 6 mesh system that supports 150 devices at once just launched, and it's already $60 off

There's an old adage that says "Home is where the Wi-Fi connects automatically" but if your home Wi-Fi network is stretched thin that means you might not actually be home until you're standing right beside your router. A mesh system can be a suitable option for extending your wireless broadband coverage at home. TP-Link has recently announced their latest offering to the mesh networking market: the Deco X55 Pro AX3000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system.

TP-Link AX3000 Deco X55 Pro: was $300 now $240 at TP-Link (US-only) A whole home wireless mesh system can improve your connectivity and eliminate dead spots even in the harder-to-reach areas of your home while still allowing you to benefit from high-speed gigabit connectivity even with as many as 150 devices connected. You can cover your home with mesh Wi-Fi and enjoy a launch discount if you use promo code 20DECOX55PRO on the TP-Link website before July 31. Price check: Amazon $240 ✅Pros: Easy to install and configure, support for up to 150 devices, up to 6500 square feet of coverage with 3-pack ❌Cons: No Wi-Fi 7 support

An upgrade to the previous Deco X55 system, the Deco X55 Pro can support wireless coverage of up to 6,500 square feet (which TP-Link claims is roughly four to six rooms of coverage) for the 3-pack while the 2-pack can cover roughly 4,500 square feet. If you're not trying to provide wireless coverage to half of your neighborhood, however, you can make do with a 1-pack covering approximately 2,500 square feet.

Up to 150 different devices can simultaneously connect to the Deco X55 Pro so if you're a household with a multitude of smart appliances, gaming laptops or consoles these little towers of Wi-Fi power can keep all your devices connected to the internet seamlessly. The mesh networking system is an excellent option for anyone who frequently has dead spots and areas of weak signals in their home, allowing you to move around with your devices without losing your connection no matter how long you sit playing Candy Crush in the restroom. The Deco X55 Pro even utilizes AI learning and algorithms to switch your devices to the best network source available.

The Deco X55 Pro is also fitted with dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Ports so that you can connect your wired devices—like consoles and gaming PCs—to fully leverage the gigabit speeds provided by your ISP. With TP-Link HomeShield you can also rest assured that your connection is safe with WPA3 encryption while also filtering out inappropriate content with parental controls.

The Deco X55 Pro - AX3000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is available now from Amazon for $240 as well ($300 MSRP). Purchases made on the TP-Link website can enjoy a launch discount until July 31 using coupon code 20DECOX55PRO.