The best mesh Wi-Fi system I've ever used just hit its LOWEST price on Amazon and I couldn't recommend it hard enough

Solve your wireless networking dead zone woes just like I did with TP-Link's Deco X55 3-pack mesh Wi-Fi system, pushing a steady and reliable signal across your home without compromise. Three 1Gb Ethernet ports on each unit allow traditional desktop PCs and consoles to connect to your home network; it's precisely how I connect my work and gaming machine to our far-away router, and now they're discounted by 22% to the lowest price they've ever seen at Amazon!

TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi mesh 3-pack | was $229.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Wi-Fi blank spots and suffering signals are a thing of the past with TP-Link's Deco and the high-speed Wi-Fi 6 standard it supports. An intelligent mesh system optimizes itself to keep your home connected and is so easy to use that anyone can set it up without issue.

✅Perfect for: Homes with thick brick walls or far-reaching desktop computers without wireless networking capability, the mesh satellites communicate with high-speed Wi-Fi 6 tech to prevent an increase in latency which causes lag. ❌Avoid it if: You want to connect network-attached devices via USB like printers or shared external storage since the Deco X55 system features only 1Gb Ethernet ports and power; no USB. 💰Price check: $274.44 at Walmart 🔍Our review: TP-Link Deco X55 mesh system: Wireless without compromise

Whole-home wireless connectivity

(Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

The Deco X55 is far from the only mesh networking option from TP-Link — I should know; I've tested my fair share of its Wi-Fi hardware. However, even though I've had hands-on experience with technically superior sets, like in my Deco XE75 Pro review, I've never desired anything better than the Deco X55 triple pack.

Minor downsides listed in my Deco X55 review mainly related to the high MSRP, but that problem is solved with this early Black Friday bargain. Still, I've consistently rated it as my all-time top recommendation for anyone suffering from Wi-Fi dead zones in their home like I was, and this discount sweetens the deal.

Setup is a piece of cake; all handled primarily with the official TP-Link Deco companion app on Android or iOS mobile devices, as the Deco units find one another automatically once powered on. After that, the app will rate the placement of each mesh satellite and recommend any changes if necessary, but I've never had issues.

My home can technically survive with only two of the three Deco units. However, having the third unit placed evenly apart to form a clean triangle of Wi-Fi repeaters around my house means that every wireless device I own has a consistently reliable signal, no matter which room I'm in.

I've broadcasted live streams for over a year and enjoyed online PC gaming multiplayer from my far-reaching home office with zero problems, thanks to the Deco X55. I still heartily recommend it as the best mesh Wi-Fi 6 set to anyone who wants something better than their ISP-provided router, and there's never been a better time to pick it up. Hook up your Wi-Fi-less devices today!