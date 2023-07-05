The best Prime Day motherboard deals 2023: Save on Intel and AMD PC builds

Whether you're building a gaming PC from scratch or upgrading your current setup, the heart of it is the motherboard. Without it, your choice of CPU, RAM, and graphics card is completely irrelevant. The motherboard is the glue that holds it all together, so it's important to get it right.

Fortunately, big shopping events like Amazon Prime Day 2023 are PC builders' best friends because there are always deals to be found. And that includes deals on today's best motherboards.

Whether you're building with Intel or AMD CPUs, there will be something for you. Prime Day isn't here just yet, but in true Amazon fashion, early deals are already starting to pop up. We'll be constantly updating with the best motherboard deals for you right here throughout the Prime Day event.

Today's best Prime Day Intel motherboard deals

MSI PRO Z790-A WiFi: was $240 now $220 at Amazon This isn't draped in aggressively designed shrouds or RGB lighting, but it's a solid workhorse of a motherboard for 13th Gen Intel builds. It boasts four PCIe 4.0 m.2 slots and Wi-Fi 6E among its feature set, along with 2.5G Ethernet and DDR5. Price check: Target $280

MSI MPG Z790 Edge WiFi DDR4: was $300 now $260 at Amazon If you're looking for a high-quality, fancy-looking motherboard to upgrade to a 13th Gen Intel CPU without getting rid of your DDR4 RAM, this is the deal for you. You still get PCIe 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6E but get to save on RAM costs. And with this great deal, save on the board as well!

ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-Plus WiFi: was $243 now $167 at Amazon Buying an older Z690 motherboard for your 12th or 13th Gen (after a BIOS update) Intel build is a serious way to save money, as shown by this top-class deal on a most excellent ASUS TUF motherboard. The discount is significant, and the motherboard offers all the latest including DDR5, Thunderbolt 4, and PCIe 5.0. A real steal.

Today's best Prime Day AMD motherboard deals

Unfortunately for AMD PC builders, the deals haven't started to flow yet, but as we get closer to Prime Day, this is sure to change. Keep checking back for updates!

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day has almost always happened in July, rescheduled to October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and closer to summer in June 2021. The specific days vary, and 2023 sees Tuesday and Wednesday chosen for the 48-hour sales bonanza.

Discounts don't necessarily wait for the official start date on Amazon, so some deals are already live across the store, but Prime Day officially closes at midnight on the last day in your region. Not just anyone can take advantage of the savings, though, so make sure you're ready.

When does Amazon Prime Day start? As confirmed by Amazon, Prime Day will be live between 00.01 on July 11 and 23.59 on July 12 for '48 hours of great savings across all categories on everything they need for summer and beyond,' detailed in an official Amazon press release.

Can anyone take advantage of Prime Day? To qualify for Prime Day savings, you must have an active Amazon Prime subscription. You can either pay $14.99 a month or $139 annually, although if you're signing up for the first time, you'll be eligible for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial which you can use during Prime Day and cancel afterward.

Amazon Prime free 30-day trial Enjoy all the benefits of exclusive discounts during Prime Day, and cancel anytime. If you decide to stay, it's $14.99/month (plus tax) after the trial. Includes extra benefits like free games via Prime Gaming and more bonus content for subscribers.

Choosing the right Prime Day motherboard deal

Enjoying the best deal is one thing, but picking the right deal for your PC is important when it comes to the motherboard. You should always spend your money wisely and get what you need within your budget. When putting together a new PC build or upgrading an existing desktop, a new motherboard allows you to use the latest processors from Intel and AMD.

You must decide on which processor you'd like to use. If you plan on using AMD's Ryzen 3000 or 5000 series, you'll need an AM4 socket motherboard, while Ryzen 7000 will require an AM5. Intel 12th and 13th Gen CPUs will both work on 600 and 700 series chipsets, while 11th Gen will need to step down to 500.

Likewise take a good look at the feature set. If you're not going to be overclocking, for example, you can save some money by B-series chipset motherboard from AMD and Intel's respective platforms.