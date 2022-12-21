Best Wi-Fi 6E router 2022

The best Wi-Fi 6E router was hard to find when the cutting-edge standard was launched because of the limited choice. This relatively new technology is still finding its place in daily use, and most 6E-capable routers are still expensive. Still, it offers considerable leaps in wireless networking efficiency that surpasses some of the previous generation Wi-Fi 6 routers.

Operating in the brand-new 6 GHz frequency band helps improve traffic transfer speeds, reduce latency for gamers, and increase the overall number of devices that can connect to a network simultaneously. We've rounded up the best models available for various budgets.

Adopting the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard

Wi-Fi 6E might seem like a niche to some, considering the Xbox Series X (opens in new tab) uses Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), and it's forgivable to assume a new router is a little hasty if you don't have the appropriate devices. More wireless products are adopting the new standard, so mesh Wi-Fi sets (opens in new tab) like the ASUS ZenWifi ET8 could power the recent ASUS ZenFone 8 to its full potential in a suitable branded pairing. Future-proofing is generally a good idea for any home filled with modern tech, considering the new standard supports more simultaneously connected high-speed devices.

The Archer AXE75 from TP-Link is undoubtedly the best overall choice for a Wi-Fi 6E (opens in new tab) router that covers all the bases for a fair price. Wi-Fi 6E is not an across-the-board improvement for every model, and more budget options will become available in time. The Nighthawk RAXE500 from Netgear outperforms some of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers (opens in new tab) if you can stomach the cost, but it's likely overkill for many.