How to get a free $25 Xbox gift card from Samsung
Own a Samsung Galaxy mobile? Enjoy your free gift
What you need to know
- Samsung is running a 'Summer of Galaxy' promotion with free stuff for its customers.
- You can currently claim a $25 Xbox e-voucher totally free, if you're in the US and own a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone.
No, this isn't a spam email or a Twitter bot post, you really can get a free $25 Xbox voucher right now for simply owning a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone. Maybe you’re expecting to open a link and see a rickroll or a jumpscare. But trust us, this is legit.
Samsung is feeling generous and wants to reward its loyal Galaxy users with a sweet $25 Xbox voucher. All you need is a Samsung Galaxy phone, any model, and the Samsung Wallet app. That’s it. No strings attached, no hidden fees, no catch.
Samsung is celebrating its Summer of Galaxy with some amazing offers for music and movie lovers, but this one takes the cake. You can use your free Xbox credit to buy games, movies, apps, and more from the Microsoft Store. Whether you’re an Xbox fan or not, you don’t want to miss this opportunity to get some free entertainment.
So grab your mobile, and either click this link to the Summer of Galaxy page or simply scan the QR code below to claim your credit now. Go quick, this deal is so good we can't see it lasting for long.
To get your free $25 Xbox voucher, all you have to do is scan the QR code below or follow this 'Summer of Galaxy' link from your Galaxy phone. This will open the Samsung Wallet app, where you’ll see a bunch of awesome deals to choose from. Look for the Xbox logo and tap on it. Then, tap on ‘get coupon’ and you’ll receive a code to redeem your free $25. Easy, right? Sadly, this deal is only for US residents at the moment (sorry, UK folks) but we hope you enjoy it if you’re eligible.
Now that you have your free $25, you can use it to buy whatever you want from the Microsoft Store. Whether you’re looking for games or accessories, you’ll find something to suit your taste. If you need some help deciding, we have plenty of Xbox content for you to here at Windows Central. Check out our Best Xbox Games list for some recommendations, or browse our Xbox news and reviews for the latest updates. Whatever you choose, we hope you have fun with your free credit. Thanks, Samsung!
