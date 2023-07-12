ACT FAST: You can save 20% on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions with this special Target deal

It's hard not to love Xbox Game Pass, since it gives you access to hundreds of incredible Xbox games for one low monthly cost. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is even more impressive, as a modest increase nets you hundreds of more games across Xbox, Windows PC, and even the cloud. Now's the time to stockpile your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate so you don't have to worry about that monthly cost (or price increases) for a long time, as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass, and PC Game Pass subscriptions are currently 20% off at Target in this incredible, very limited-time deal.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate were very recently hit with a monthly price increase, $1 and $2 respectively, that has received some expected pushback from fans. Many gamers looked to stockpile as much Game Pass time on their accounts as possible before the increase in order to save money. Target not only lists Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at the previous price of $10 and $15 a month, but the store's Target Circle week of sales is running a promotion for an additional 20% all Game Pass purchases.

The deal includes digital codes for the following subscriptions, which you redeem at Xbox to add to your account.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1 and 3-month)

Xbox Game Pass (3 and 6-month)

PC Game Pass (3-month)

You can add up to three of each of the above subscriptions to your cart, so there's a lot of opportunity to save a decent amount of cash. For example, 9 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can be had for $107.97 with this deal, effectively earning you almost two months for free. You can also add any of the other subscriptions, which can convert to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate if you add them to your account with an active Ultimate subscription.

However, Target may cancel orders for attempting to buy too much (my order for 9 months of Ultimate was cancelled) so it may be best to purchase modestly. I was able to take advantage of the promotion multiple times, just by waiting for an order to go through (and I got the code) and then placing another order in the same way.

You need to sign-in to Target with a free account, then redeem the offer at checkout in order to add your savings. You'll be able to view the newly reduced total before completing the transaction. This offer is live from now until July 15, so be sure to act fast before it ends.

Why you need to take advantage of this deal

Price increases are sometimes necessary, but no one likes to see them. Xbox Game Pass has managed to avoid price increases for years, but it was inevitable that the service would eventually need to raise subscription costs. Now it has happened, and opportunities to save on Xbox Game Pass subscriptions will likely dwindle as time goes on. There are still plenty of ways to buy digital codes for Xbox Game Pass from various retailers, but Target is going a step beyond with its Target Circle sale.

Related to Amazon Prime Day 2023, the Target Circle is packed with various discounts and deals from the retailer. Being able to add a significant amount of Xbox Game Pass time to your Xbox account with a general 20% off discount is one of the more exciting deals from the sale, as it provides an excellent opportunity to avoid the recent price increases.

Many of the best Xbox games are already available to play through Xbox Game Pass, and many of those games can even be streamed through the cloud with Xbox Cloud Gaming. With Microsoft recently winning its court case with the US's FTC over the Activision Blizzard deal, the near future may also see a plethora of popular Activision Blizzard games join Xbox Game Pass, too, including recently releases like Diablo 4.

Don't miss out on any of it. The list of Xbox Game Pass additions is constantly growing, and the value of the service is only going up (even with price increases). I, myself, don't have to worry about paying for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate until sometime in 2024, and I'll still be taking advantage of this Target deal to add even more time to my Xbox account and avoid those increased monthly costs a while longer.

Just don't wait on this, as the promotion ends on July 15 (and there's no telling if it could end earlier with high demand).

