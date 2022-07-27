Microsoft Ignite 2022 will be in-person this year, returning to Seattle in October

What you need to know

Microsoft will hold Ignite 2022 as an in-person event in October this year.

It will be the first in-person event by Microsoft since before the global pandemic started.

Ignite is a conference aimed at developers and IT professionals.

There will also be a digital experience option for those that cannot or do not wish to attend in person.

Microsoft Ignite will be an in-person event for the first time since the global pandemic started. The conference, which is aimed at developers and IT professionals, will run from October 12-14 in Seattle, Washington. Microsoft will also provide a digital experience option for those that cannot attend in person or that prefer online events.

An FAQ page for Ignite (opens in new tab) covers the basics, such as who can go and how much the event costs to attend.

In-person attendees will have options to participate in a free experience or one that costs. Microsoft didn't shared details on how these will differ. The company did, however, share that the in-person experience will have "highly interactive and immersive activities at the Seattle Convention Center."

In addition to sessions that will be available online or in-person, the physical event at the Seattle Convention Center will have the following:

Collaborate and ideate in person with Microsoft and partner technology innovators and experts who span the breadth of the Microsoft Cloud, devices, and services.

Participate in on-site forums hosted by Microsoft and partner leaders to discover insights to optimize current and future technology.

Experience product demos that explore the latest in technology and solutions for:

Productivity and collaboration

Intelligent business applications

Customer insights

New product and service innovations

AI and automation

IoT

Mixed reality

End-to-end security

Sustainability

Industry-specific cloud services and more

Ignite will begin around 8 AM Pacific time on October 12, 2022 and run through October 14, 2022. Microsoft noted that there will be limited passes available for the in-person event. Those interested in attending can sign up to be notified when registration opens (opens in new tab).