Traveling today? Here's how airport delays and 911 outages triggered by 'CrowdStrike' bug and Microsoft downtime can affect you

What you need to know

One of the biggest IT outages in history occurred this morning and is still underway.

Many flights are grounded due to the outage and 911 services and banks are affected.

A CrowdStrike kernel driver appears to be the main cause of the CrowdStrike outage, making mitigating the issue complicated and difficult.

CrowdStrike has identified the issue, isolated it, and deployed a fix, though affected systems need to be online for that fix to take effect.

It has been confirmed by CrowdStrike that the situation is not a cyberattack or security incident.

Recent updates

Windows device around the world are down right now, showing the infamous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). The Microsoft outage centers around a faulty driver deployed by CrowdStrike. The bug has caused planes to be grounded, banks to run into issues, and even affected 911 emergency services. It is the one of the largest IT outages in history, and its effects will be widespread.

The CrowdStrike outage led to a massive spike in outages and issues on service issue tracker Downdetector.

How will the Microsoft / CrowdStrike outage affect travelling?

If you are travelling today, you should expect severe delays. Information boards in airports cannot show details (or anything but the BSOD) until the bug is fixed. Several airlines have advised customers to arrive early to give more time to the airlines. EasyJet, an airline in the UK, said customers should arrive three hours early because the airline has to use pen and paper to process people.

We're checking for updates from airlines regularly, but you should expect that other airlines will have to adjust operations to deal with the issue. Considering the global scale of the CrowdStrike outage, millions of people could be affected.

Since a fix for the issue has been deployed, some affected services are already back online, but the situation is expected to continue as devices receive proper fixes.

Earlier this morning, a technical issue with a vendor impacted multiple carriers, including American. As of 5:00 a.m. ET, we have been able to safely re-establish our operation. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.July 19, 2024

One customer shared a hand-written boarding pass that was required in India due to the outage.

The Microsoft / CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today 😅 pic.twitter.com/xsdnq1PgjrJuly 19, 2024

With the issue affecting airports around the world, delays will likely continue even after the bug is fixed. So many people go through airports each day that delays cause backups that can take hours to ease.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

911 services down

The internet outage has also caused 911 services to be unavailable in several areas. The entire state of Alaska is said to not have 911 services right now. Non-emergency call centers are also affected, according to the Alaska State Troopers on Facebook. There are direct numbers that people can call, but many will not know those numbers off the top of their head.

Due to nationwide technology-related outage, 911 is unavailable in all of Alaska per a notification my sister received from Willow Alaska Community Center and Alaska State Troopers Facebook page. Black Swan? pic.twitter.com/1zUStI3uHZJuly 19, 2024

911 outage reports spiked on Downdetector and then dropped to lower rates, but it still appears many are affected by the outage.