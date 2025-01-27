Veteran PM Kim Vorrath reportedly joins Apple’s new AI division to whip “AI and Siri into shape” — amid claims Apple Intelligence is 2 years behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot
Can Apple catch up? That's the question insiders are asking today, as a recent leak details how the firm is moving veteran staff around to try and help Siri catch up to ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot.
Every major tech corporation is seemingly rushing to chase the buzzing AI bubble. Microsoft, Google, and Anthropic are arguably among the top players in the landscape with the Redmond giant showing great potential, partly due to its OpenAI-tie up. Microsoft's deal with OpenAI grants it advanced flagship models that it has integrated across its tech stack on an exclusive basis. On the other hand, Apple may be considered a late bloomer in the AI landscape with critics indicating the iPhone maker's Apple Intelligence offering could be two years behind OpenAI's ChatGPT even before it ships.
However, a leaked memo from the company potentially sheds a bit of light on its plans going into 2025, specifically in its fairly new AI division. As you may know, the company’s Apple Intelligence strategy is rolling out in waves and is limited to iPhone 15 Pro or later.
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is reportedly transitioning veteran project manager Kim Vorrath into its SIri and AI division to bolster its efforts by "whipping artificial intelligence and Siri into shape." Per the leaked memo from Apple AI lead John Giannandrea, the AI division will be focused on overhauling SIri’s infrastructure and improving the company’s in house AI models.
Apple only dabbled its foot in AI last year during its annual WWDC event. While companies such as OpenAI had a significant lead AI, giving it a 2-year runway to build ChatGPT uncontested, Apple has seemingly taken a safer bet and stayed true to CEO Tim Cook’s aged philosophy: "not first, but best." The company has often touted its approach of not necessarily being the first to introduce new tech, but mostly wind up developing the best product, even if it means taking longer to ship.
These efforts could be part of the iPhone maker’s broader plans to develop its own AI model to power Siri. However, reports suggest that the entry might not ship until Apple ships its iOS 19.4 update in 2026.
Elsewhere, Former Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive confirmed he is working on a new mobile hardware project with OpenAI amid declining iPhone sales, especially in China. The designer plans to leverage the ChatGPT maker's AI technology to "create a computing experience that is less socially disruptive than the iPhone." Apple’s new AI strategy seems to be a step in the right direction, briefly helping it reclaim its crown as the world’s most valuable company ahead of Microsoft and NVIDIA with over $3 trillion in market capitalization.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry at Windows Central. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. You'll also catch him occasionally contributing at iMore about Apple and AI. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
Both MS and OpenAI are moving to SLMs, Agents, and embedded "AI" in desktop/server apps.
Chatbots are entry-level demos of the tech. The real value (and cash) is in the enterprise, embedded systems (military, especially), and software development. Gaming in particular for the latter. And Apple has essentially zero presence in those sectors.
Just like with ebooks, smart TVS and cars, Apple's MO of being close followers is leaving them on the outside looking in at a new tech industry sector.
People castigate MS for its minimal footprint in consumer products but Apple gets a free pass for being *limited* to the mass market. And only part of it at that as ebooks and video streaming have proved.
And even in phones they've plateaued and are at risk of degradation from their reliance on China. Much like Ballmer's MS the obsession with one market is blinding them to the newly emergent sectors.
Close followers can't cut it anymore; lead or get out of the way.